There's an unpredictable mash-up hitting the shelves, and it's Pepsi's first new permanent cola flavor in five years. The soda brand is releasing a fruity take on a classic cola featuring the sweet taste of mango. While it's hard to believe mango-flavored cola is now a ~thing~, you may be curious about what it tastes like. As the new flavor heads to stores, here's where to buy Pepsi Mango to give the tropical sip a try.

Pepsi Mango features a surprising combination — a cola base of citrus and caramel notes mixed with a sweet, juicy mango flavor. You'll be able to buy the sip starting on Monday, March 22, from grocery stores, mass retailers, and convenience stores nationwide, according to a press release sent to Elite Daily. You can get regular Pepsi Mango or Zero Sugar Pepsi Mango in a 12-count pack of 12-ounce cans or a 20-ounce bottle for $5.49 and $1.99, respectively, at your go-to spots. And since this is a permanent addition, you won't have to worry about it leaving stores if the fruit and cola combo is your new fave.

To announce the new flavor, Pepsi debuted a commercial featuring "Take You Dancing" by Jason Derulo set to a mango and cola mash-up. But that's not all the company is doing to celebrate the launch of the unlikely Pepsi Mango flavor.

Since the cola and mango combo is an unconventional pairing, Pepsi is also making an eyebrow-raising move by hopping into the dating sphere starting in early April to help facilitated some meet-cutes. Instead of posting Pepsi ads on its social media accounts, the brand will turn some posts into dating ads for singles. Combining 2021's virtual dating scene with the '80s fad of video dating, Pepsi's singles posts will feature personal introductions and contact information to help people meet their match online.

But if meeting your match through a soda company isn't your thing, you can just focus on the new permanent flavor and see if matching Pepsi with mango is your thing. When you head out to pick up the new Pepsi Mango, remember to follow the most updated CDC guidelines on social distancing and mask-wearing — and ready your tastebuds for the out-of-the-box pairing.