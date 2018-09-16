Dating can be stressful. No matter how long you've been single, putting yourself out there is a big deal, and it can be intimidating. At some point, you'll have to decide what it is you're looking for in a relationship, and in a partner. When this happens, you might discover that you have a type, my friend. So, what does it mean when you have a type? Well, it's certainly not a bad thing, but according to experts, you should probably take some time to evaluate what your type actually means.

The thing is, having a "type" is a lot more complex than just always going for tall blondes. In fact, according to CEO and founder of Crated With Love, Tyler Turk, it's totally normal to have a type.

"What that really means is that we are drawn to specific characteristics in a person, both good and bad," Turk tells Elite Daily. "These characteristics may have been introduced to you from people you know from your childhood, friends and family, or even people you look up to." Basically, it's almost engrained into our DNA to have a type, so no worries if you do.

While it's totally normal to have a "type," whatever it may be, you still need to know if there is a certain characteristic you're attracted to that isn't as healthy as it should be. "The most important part, individually, is being able to take a step back and understand what characteristics you are drawn to and if those are healthy for creating a sustaining relationship," Turk says.

More, having a type is something that might predict how your love life turns out. At least, that's what dating and relationship writer Demetrius Figueroa tells Elite Daily. "Having a type isn’t a good or bad thing on its own, but your type can be a good or bad thing for your love life," he says. "If you’re looking for commitment and your type is bad boys who hate commitment, that’s a bad thing." Sometimes who you're attracted to isn't who will be best for you, so don't be afraid to go out of your comfort zone.

Maybe you're attracted to people who are athletic, and you consistently go for them. That's great! Go for it! But, if all the athletes you've dated aren't working out in the long run, then maybe try going for someone different. You just don't want to confine yourself to that one, specific type for too long, especially if you aren't satisfied in your relationships.

According to Turk, this is critical for anyone looking for a lasting relationship. "If you feel like you have a 'type' but the relationships that are created do not end well or are not healthy, you may want to take some [time] to sort through the reasons why you are attracted to those characteristics and how you can grow individually to help create fruitful relationships in the future," he says.

You also don't want to make a list. Yes, it's OK to have some qualities that you require in a future partner, but don't get too nit-picky over them. "If your type is so specific that it makes dating almost impossible, that’s a bad thing too," Figueroa says. "It’s fairly easy to find someone to date if your type is brunettes with brown eyes, but it becomes a lot harder to date when your type is men over six feet tall, who are blonde haired and blue eyed, who attended an Ivy League college, played football, and are left handed. Like it or not, your type — and your willingness to compromise when it comes to your type — can absolutely impact your love life."

Take the time to explore what's really going on when it comes to your type. You want to be picky, but not too picky. And if your type doesn't have too high of a success rate in your dating life, then reevaluate what you're really looking for in a partner.

