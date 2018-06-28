So, what should you do when you’re really ready to find the right type for you? Conti says, “breaking free of the pattern of picking the wrong type for you is easier than you think. It is all about giving people a chance, and going against the urge to judge a person based on your first impression of them. With dating, first impressions are fleeting. Make a pact with yourself that you will stop making a snap judgement about a person when they first sit down.”

Salkin says it's also important to just relax and not to put so much pressure on first dates. “Take things one date at a time," she explains. "Do not try to decide after the first date or second date if you are going to marry that person, there is no need to pressure yourself into worrying about what is going to be six months or even a year from now.”

She adds, “Eliminating the pressure will enable you to enjoy getting to know the people you are dating and allow you to realize you have found someone who actually is exciting and perfect for you even if they weren't the most thrilling date prospect from the get-go.”

Ultimately, that's the best advice: Just relax. Don’t pile on the pressure and freak yourself out. Dating is about getting to know people and figuring out what is that you want. When you’re ready to settle down and commit, find someone who is on the same page, and, if you need help doing that, there are always matchmakers who are willing and able to step in with the assist.

