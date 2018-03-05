The 90th Academy Awards is truly a night for the books. As the night comes to a close, Frances McDormand took home the Oscar for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and her speech was incredible. So what does "inclusion rider" mean? Here's a lesson for you.

The term "inclusion rider" that McDormand mentions is likely referring to a clause in an actor's contract that requires for a movie's cast and background crew to represent a diverse community in order to keep the lead actor and actress. As conversations such as Time's Up and #MeToo continue to circle around the Hollywood industry, discussions of diversity and representation are more important than ever. Clearly McDormand agrees.

Once securing her Oscar for Best Lead Actress, McDormand took the stage with shaky hands. In her speech, she not only noted that the strength of her male companions due their being raised by feminist mothers, but McDormand shocked everyone in the audience when she asked every nominated woman to stand in solidarity.

"If I may be so honored," McDormand began. "To have all the female nominees in every category stand with me in this room tonight."

To see these strong, successful women stand in support of one another is truly what the Oscars are all about.

Watch for yourself and weep.

Following that touching moment, McDormand delivered the ultimate Oscar speech mic drop when she not only shed spotlight on these women, but left the whole room shook in a powerful moment.

She said in her speech,

Look around, because we all have stories to tell and projects that need financing. Invite us into your office in a couple of days, and we’ll tell you all about them. I have 2 words to leave with you tonight. Inclusion. Rider.

Boom. 'Nuff said.

Also, just in case we weren't already fully Frances McDormand bandwagon, she tried to urge fellow female nominees to stand by saying "Meryl if you do it so will everyone else."

Iconic.

So for those who aren't familiar with the term, we've got you covered so you can freshen up on some of Hollywood's more obscure terminology.

Twitter helped out with a few definitions. Renowned scholar and Professor of Policing Equity Phillip Atiba Goff took to his page to share some knowledge.

As did actress and comedian Whitney Cummings.

And also Managing Editor for Nerdist Alicia Lutes.

TED Talk speaker Stacy Smith also has delivered an iconic Ted Talk in Oct. 2016 where she discussed sexism plaguing Hollywood. For those wanting to learn more gender discrimination in Hollywood, and read up on what exactly an inclusion rider is, this covers it all.

TED on YouTube

So while everyone might be abuzz with the Oscar winners of the night, it looks like McDormand's speech might have peeked a few people's interest into doing some research. According to Merriam-Webster's Twitter page, the word "inclusion" is the most searched word of the night. Other words including "cinematography," "in memoriam," "feminism," and "rider" are also among the top searches.

So not only did McDormand land herself a second Oscar, but she's literally making people study on a weekend. Absolutely incredible.

The 90th Academy Awards was a great night, but it was the subtle mentions of movements such as Time's Up that truly made this night so inspiring for audiences. From what began on Jan. 7 at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards has turned into a fight that demands gender equality and inclusivity among communities.

Since Time's Up emerged at the Golden Globes, it's been references at other star studded events such as The Grammy's and BAFTAs. Because sexism and gender discrimination doesn't fly with us no matter what the industry.

Congratulations Frances! You're truly an inspiration to us all.

More to come.