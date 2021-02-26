Five months after dropping his debut EP, Love Synonym Pt.1: Right for Me, which featured hits like "Losing You" and "Open Mind," in September 2020, Wonho has now returned with his sophomore mini album, Love Synonym Pt.2: Right for Us. The six-track record is led by the upbeat lead single "Lose." The star gave fans a preview of the song with a teaser showing him experiencing heartbreak. Fans wondering what Wonho's "Lose" lyrics mean in English should know the message behind the single is just as emotional.

Wonho revealed some of the lyrics when he dropped his official album preview on Tuesday, Feb. 23. In the video, Wonho can be heard singing in English, "Don't wanna talk. Don't want fight. Don't wanna play. I can't get over you," before seamlessly transitioning into Korean. From these lyrics alone, fans could tell "Lose" was going to be about the ups and downs of a relationship.

Now that "Lose" is officially here, fans realize they were right. The music video shows Wonho dealing with his mixed feelings over someone. In one scene, he's seen sitting alone at a table with a drink in hand, and in another, he's chained and trying to break free, which seems to express his feelings about getting out of his relationship.

Watch Wonho's "Lose" music video below.

The full lyrics also depict a relationship full of flaws. Wonho sings about trying to move on from that person, but he just can't get them out of his head. "'Cause baby, in your game of love/ I know I'm gonna lose," he sings. He compares his experience to being in a maze because the other person is always going back and forth with their feelings, leaving him confused about what to feel, too. The lyrics hit hard if you've ever gone through a similar experience.

Read Wonho's "Lose" lyrics in English below.

Verse 1

Lately been thinking 'bout, thinking 'bout

Thinking 'bout all of the crazy

25, 25/7 I'm trying to save me

You going out, going out, going out trying to stain me

What you playing?

Pre-Chorus

I'm stuck in the middle of your maze

But you love to keep the chase, oh why?

Are you standing six feet from my place?

Only one thing left to say to ya

Chorus

Don't wanna talk

Don't wanna fight

Don't wanna play

I can't get over you

just wanna watch you leave tonight

It's something I can't do

'Cause baby, in your game of love

I know I'm gonna lose

Verse 2

Hopeless

I'm moving on, moving on, moving on still feeling hopeless

I'm running my, running my mouth but I'm losing my focus

I'm going out, going out, going out dreading the morning

and you keep on calling

Pre-Chorus

I'm stuck in the middle of your maze

But you love to keep the chase, oh why?

Are you standing six feet from my place?

Only one thing left to say to ya

Chorus

Don't wanna talk

don't wanna fight

don't wanna play

I can't get over you

Just wanna watch you leave tonight

It's something I can't do

'Cause baby, in your game of love

I know I'm gonna lose

Don't wanna fight

Don't wanna play

I can't get over you

just wanna watch you leave tonight

It's something I can't do

'Cause baby, in your game of love

I know I'm gonna lose

I'm stuck in the middle of your maze

But you love to keep the chase, oh why?

Are you standing six feet from my place?

Only one thing left to say to ya

Don't wanna talk

Bon't wanna fight

Bon't wanna play

I can't get over you

Just wanna watch you leave tonight

It's something I can't do

'Cause baby, in your game of love

I know I'm gonna lose

Don't wanna fight

Don't wanna play

I can't get over you

Just wanna watch you leave tonight

It's something I can't do

'Cause baby, in your game of love

I know I'm gonna lose

Fans can also stream Love Synonym Pt.2: Right for Us below.