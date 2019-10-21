What Do TXT's "Can't We Just Leave The Monster Alive" Lyrics Mean In English? They're Heavy
When I saw TXT perform at KCON NY on July 6, I was so blown away. It seemed that everyone there knew the words to TXT's songs, which surprised me since the group just debuted on March 4. With how big TXT is, you would think these guys have been doing their thing for years. TXT fans must be thrilled right now because the group has a new album out. The Dream Chapter: MAGIC is the perfect follow-up to the group's debut EP, The Dream Chapter: STAR. It has eight songs and each are amazing in their own way. One song that fans can't get enough of is "Can’t We Just Leave The Monster Alive?" Fans keep asking the same question: What do TXT's "Can’t We Just Leave The Monster Alive" lyrics mean in English? You can't fully appreciate how awesome of a song this track is without knowing the translation, y'all!
Ever since Big Hit Entertainment revealed TXT's The Dream Chapter: MAGIC tracklist on Oct. 10, fans have been really curious about the song's meaning. I mean, it literally has "monster" in the title, what could be more interesting than that? What "monster" was TXT talking about? Was this a tease at their upcoming music video? Was "monster" just a symbol to represent something else? Fans had these questions and so many more.
The song is now out and "Can't We Just Leave The Monster Alive?" is actually one of the more upbeat tracks on The Dream Chapter: MAGIC. But don't let the song's cheery tone fool you. The song is heavy AF. On the surface, the song sounds like it's just about playing a video game, but it could actually be about escapism and not wanting to grow up. In a video game, you can be anyone you want to be and you can never really be harmed or age. There are no limits and you can even get re-dos. In real life, that's not the case, and that's why this song hits so hard.
According to a fan translation by @translatingTXT on Twitter, TXT's "Can't We Just Leave The Monster Alive?" lyrics translates to the following lyrics in English:
The tangles bush, the maze of darkness
Past that I encountered a forest
This moment that kept on repeating
The ending that appeared before my eyes
Oh stop right there for a moment
The ending that is given
Can be pushed back, I want to go back
Now, the final boss, push your feeling of terror back
I want to enjoy this world a bit more, this moment
Now, riding this dragon
Fly, the hidden
Easter egg, yeah baby I'll find that
Alright, in this time and space
If I could stay here forever
I would take a trip through this dungeon
Now throw away all these weapons and to a festival
Just jump
It will be alright, alright, alright
(Alright)
It will be alright, alright, alright
Throw away all weapons
Even if I give up the stats
Can't we just keep the monster alive?
You can be the hero
And I'll be the monster now
Away from our boring roles and become each other
I don't feel anything even though I am cut with a sword
Here, it just feels thrilling
I won't hurt you
Now, if you don't like it
You can reset it
Do you want to hide in this game?
Alright, in this time and space
If I could stay here forever
I would take a trip through this dungeon
This place we ran away to
Forever just stay
It will be alright, alright, alright
(Alright)
It will be alright, alright, alright
(Alright)
Do I have to break this stage, become an adult
In order to do well
I want to live as a boy forever
Oh the dark maze
And the tangled bushes are twisted
Oh I even like the monster in the forest
Alright even if you call me a bug in a derailed error
Our chosen paths are boring
This place we ran away to, forever just stay
It will be alright, alright, alright
(Alright)
It will be alright, alright, alright
It's a fatal error
But it's peaceful (Alright)
Stop this time for a bit
Oh I want to stay (Alright)
(Alright)
It will be alright, alright, alright