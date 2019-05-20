What Do GOT7's "Time Out" Lyrics Mean? They're All About Needing A Break From All The Noise
GOT7's last comeback was in March 2018, so you can imagine the excitement the group's fans — the Aghases — felt when GOT7 returned with their new album, Spinning Top. The album features seven songs, including "1°," "Eclipse," "End," "Time Out," "Trust Me," "Page," and "Eclipse (inst)." While most fans right now are obsessing over the title track, "Eclipse," I can't help but listen to "Time Out." When GOT7 said their new album “delivers a universal theme of both security and insecurity within oneself," I didn't know what they meant, but after listening to "Time Out," I can say that I definitely understand their message a lot more than I did, well, before the album came out. So, what do GOT7's "Time Out" lyrics mean? I got all the info for you right here.
Coming in at track number four, "Time Out" is the perfect song to represent the album. Although not as upbeat as the title track, it does a good job of delivering the album's message of battling feelings between security and insecurity, since it seems like it's about needing a break from the grind of life.
The lyrics have fans lost in their feelings, and I'm here to break the song down. GOT7 fan @igot7_MarkP translated the words into English for her fellow Aghases.
It was broken down like this:
For today now let's stop yeah yeah yeah
Why is it like this from the morning yeah yeah yeah
There's nothing going like how want no no no
Put your worries away for a moment ah yeah
You can't get everything that you want that easily
But for now I need a time out
For a moment I want to stop thinking and forget about it
Put your worries away for a moment ah yeah
I want to leave for a moment on a flight mode
Everything is scary in a jungle
I'm sick of it, it's so twisted
Give me a break so that I can forget all about it
Came here without a break every day
Maybe from a place higher up I might be the same
I'm curious what I will become
Anxiety coming in my mind stop, stop it
That place where I can reach
Able to reach or not it's risky
I want to give my complicated mind a rest
Yeah Oh I need a time out
Time out
Every day I'm on focus
I dream even in reality
No matter what others say I keep going
Don't worry on my way
All useless words don't listen
Cuz all wanna do is keep on moving
Don't think twice
What I want will do it my way
You cant get what you want that easily
But for now I need a time out
For a moment I want to stop thinking and forget about
Put your worries away for a moment ah yeah
Stop worrying let's do it together time out
Yea I need a time out
Listen to it here!:
"Time Out" is definitely a stand-out song on the album, in my opinion, and the lyrics explain it all. Thankfully, GOT7 fans won't have to wait long to hear "Time Out" and other songs from Spinning Top live in concert, as the group will begin their Keep Spinning world tour in Seoul on June 15 and 16, before heading off to North America for concerts in Newark, Toronto, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Oakland. If you want to see GOT7 perform "Time Out" live, make sure to buy your tickets to their tour now!