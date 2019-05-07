Honestly, it seems that with each passing week, another K-pop group announces world tour dates. While I am more than excited to see these groups perform in the U.S., my bank account is definitely not. Like, I wish these groups could at least give us a few months in between to prepare, because as of now, all of these concerts are happening this summer. Goodbye sunny beach days and hello dark concert halls, because the latest K-pop group to announce tour dates is none other than GOT7, who was just up for Top Social Artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. While the group didn't take home the award, their fans, Aghases, still have a lot to celebrate because GOT7's Keep Spinning 2019 world tour dates are here and they are happening very soon, like right-after-the-group-makes-their-comeback soon.

GOT7 took to Twitter on May 7 to announce their Keep Spinning tour — named after the group's upcoming album Spinning Top. They revealed 17 tour stops, with the first two being in Seoul on June 15 and 16. The seven-member group will then head to North America for shows in Newark, Toronto, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Oakland. Their first North American concert will be on Thursday, June 27, at the Prudential Center, and their last will be on Wednesday, July 10 at the Oracle Arena. The tour will also see the group traveling to cities such as Sydney, Hong Kong, London, Paris, and more!

You can check out all the dates below:

June 15: KSPO Dome in Seoul

June 16: KSPO Dome in Seoul

June 27: Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

June 30: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto

July 3: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

July 6: The Forum in Los Angeles, Calif.

July 10: Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

July 13: Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City

July 16: Movistar Arena in Santiago

Aug 22: Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney

Aug 25: Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne

Aug 31: Asiaworld-Expo Arena in Hong Kong

Sep 01: Asiaworld-Expo Arena in Hong Kong

Oct 08: Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam

Oct 11: The SSE Arena Wembley in London

Oct 13: Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin

Oct 16: Wizink Center in Madrid

Oct 19: AccorHotels Arena in Paris

Oct 26: Mall of Asia Arena in Manila

Of course, GOT7 are no strangers to the North American concert scene. In 2018, the guys went on their GOT7 World Tour, becoming the first K-pop group to headline the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The guys seem to be preparing a special performance for their fans around the world this year, as the group just posted a trailer for their upcoming Keep Spinning tour. Set to the tune of GOT7's "Lullaby," the trailer has got Aghases absolutely hyped for this summer.

GOT7 on YouTube

GOT7 will be making their comeback with their new album Spinning Top, as well as a new music video, on May 20, which will give Aghases less than a month to memorize all the lyrics and fan chants. But I have faith they can do it. I mean, Aghases are one of the most powerful fandoms in the world. They have helped GOT7 achieve impressive rankings on Billboard's Social 50 chart, leading to the group being nominated for Top Social Artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. So memorizing a few new songs? No big deal.

Along with the tour dates, the group also released a few teaser images for their upcoming album. The photos, which will have you looking sideways to look at the group's seven members — Jackson Wang, Park Jinyoung, Kim Yugyeom, Jae Bum (JB), BamBam, Mark Tuan, and Choi Yungjae — totally go along with the theme of their album, Spinning Top.

Fans must be pretty excited to see all seven members together again because, since their last comeback, they have all been off doing their own thing. Jackson Wang just dropped his solo song "Oxygen" in April, Jinyoung starred in the K-Drama He Is Psychometric, JB and Yugyeom have been working together as the subunit, Jus2, and it feels like Mark has been snapped for every magazine imaginable. For Aghases, the Keep Spinning tour will be like one big reunion!

Tickets for GOT7's tour will go on sale May 17th, so don't miss out!