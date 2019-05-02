K-pop is taking over the Billboard Music Awards. Actually, it has been for a couple of years now, but 2019 seems to be the year that K-pop will overpower the BBMAs once and for all. The reason? Well, in addition to BTS basically owning the show now, GOT7 is also making a place for themselves among BBMAs regulars. So, is GOT7 at the 2019 BBMAs? Unfortunately, they aren't at the awards tonight.

Since GOT7 was nominated for Top Social Artist this year, it's a bit disappointing that they're not in attendance. Their fellow nominees were pretty big names. Here’s how the category looked:

Top Social Artist

BTS

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson

So, GOT7 definitely had some competition there. BTS ended up going home with the win. But that didn't stop them from sharing news of their nomination on social media. They’ve actually been promoting the heck out of it, so they really wanted this award even if the competition was stiff. Here’s what they’ve shared on social media about their Top Social Artist award nomination:

To add even more fuel to the social media fire, GOT7 fans are actually pretty wild and it was kind of surprising that the guys didn't take home the award.

Even so, GOT7’s fans do go above and beyond for them. Take, for example, the petition they have going on Change.org to get the boys to attend and perform at the Super Bowl. The likelihood of that happening might be slim, but the fans are pretty passionate about the cause.

According to Change.org, a fan named Ruby started the petition and explained her reasoning behind it like this:

One of the member's dream is GOT7 to perform at Super Bowl. I want to make his dream come true. Their hard work deserves the recognition. As they have large fan base worldwide, and with talents not just singing and dancing but also b-boying and Martial Arts dance, they can perform spectacularly in Super Bowl halftime shows.

The petition already has over 2,500 signatures, which is pretty impressive. Obviously, GOT7’s fanbase has their backs, even if they didn't take home that BBMA for Top Social Artist.

Needless to say, GOT7 has every reason to be proud of themselves for being recognized in this way even if they didn't win. That’s why it’s such a shame that they're not at the awards show tonight.

GOT7 lost to none other than BTS, who have dominated the category for the past three years. It seems likely that GOT7 knew they might not have a chance at the award and, thus, decided to skip out on the awards ceremony. Plus, their schedule is jam-packed, so fans are pretty understanding when it comes to GOT7 not attending certain awards shows like the BBMAs. Here's what fans are saying about the group's loss on social media right now:

Obviously, the fans are disappointed that GOT7 lost out to BTS. Some of them even seem to be taking it pretty hard. Hopefully they'll have better luck next year!