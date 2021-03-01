Exactly three years after dropping his Hope World mixtape on March 1, 2018, J-Hope is giving fans a 2021 version of one of his album's best tracks: "Blue Side." The original song serves as the outro to his project, so it's only about a-minute-and-a-half long. The new version, however, runs over three minutes, and includes brand-new lyrics. ARMYs, you have to see what BTS' J-Hope's "Blue Side" lyrics mean in English because they'll hit you hard.

Hope World marked J-Hope's first mixtape. Fans were looking forward to the release so much they dubbed it "Hixtape," and helped the album debut at No. 63 on the Billboard 200, making J-Hope the highest-charting K-pop solo act at the time.

Along with the release of his mixtape, J-Hope surprised fans with his "Daydream" music video. The clip perfectly captured his project's aesthetic by incorporating bright colors. While the songs on the album sound upbeat and cheery, the lyrics actually carry a deeper message of J-Hope's innermost thoughts and desires. With this in mind, "Blue Side" was the perfect track to end his mixtape because its slow, mesmerizing sound makes listeners feel like they're entering a dream.

Listen to the original "Blue Side" below.

Believe it or not, the 2021 version is even more beautiful. The track maintains the original's dreamy vibe, but it includes full verses expanding on its message. "Spring, summer, fall, winter, always the same feeling, blue/ I want to go back to the time when I didn't know anything, blue," J-Hope says.

During a March 1, 2018, VLIVE, J-Hope explained the song is about his desire to go back in time when he was "young and clueless." Since everyone has felt that same feeling at one point, the new lyrics to "Blue Side" will hit you right in the feels.

Listen to the 2021 version of "Blue Side" below.

You can also read J-Hope's "Blue Side" lyrics in English below.

Verse 1

Everything changed between us, I shout alone, blue

Pale blue tears well in my eyes because of you, blue

Spring, summer, fall, winter, always the same feeling, blue

I want to go back to the time when I didn't know anything, blue

Chorus

Blue side, blue side

Back to blue side, blue side

Blue side, blue side

Back to blue side, blue side

Blue side, blue sidе

Back to blue side, blue sidе

Blue side, blue side

Back to blue side, blue side

Verse 2

The sun shined on the cold and the clouds wrapped around the blue

I ride the wind in the sky to the place in this moment, blue

It's now comforting my heart, blue

I'm alone below the blue moonlight, blue

Verse 3

When I spit out my pains in the dark

When the cold air was frozen by sighs

I felt it

That I wanted to walk the blue road

On the rainbow

I’m singing my blues

Singing my bloom

Back in my room

I miss these days, I was blue with light breaths

I measure the weight between calmness and passion

But now I just want to burn blue and die

Chorus

Blue side, blue side

Back to blue side, blue side

Blue side, blue side

Back to blue side, blue side

Blue side, blue side

Back to blue side, blue side

Blue side, blue side

Back to blue side, blue side

Blue side

Back to blue side

Blue side

Back to blue side

Blue side

Back to blue side

Blue side

Back to blue side

Bridge

I will carry you

In my blue dream

You might say no

But I'll hug you

In my eyes

In my blue dream

You might say I cannot

But I'll put you in my arms

Outro

Blue side

Back to blue side

Blue side

Back to blue side

Blue side

Back to blue side

Blue side

Back to blue side

Revisit J-Hope's Hope World era by listening to his full mixtape!