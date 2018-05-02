It's been almost five years since The Office ended on May 16, 2013, but for many fans, The Office really ended when Michael Scott left at the end of Season 7. Of all the Dunder Mifflin employees, Pam took his departure the hardest, and she was even able to give Michael a special goodbye at the airport before he left. But what did Pam Say to Michael at the airport? The characters' microphones weren't on during the now-iconic scene, so fans have been left wondering about their final words since 2011. After almost seven years of uncertainty, Jenna Fischer finally answered The Office fans' longstanding question, and the answer will leave you crying.

In the Season 7 episode "Goodbye, Michael," Michael decides to leave Scranton for Colorado a day early, so Pam misses her opportunity to say goodbye because she's out running an errand. When Jim learns that Michael is leaving earlier than expected, he drives Pam to the airport to make sure that she and Michael can share a final moment together. At the end of the episode, fans see Pam holding her shoes (he was on the other side of security already) and running towards Michael. They hug, and he kisses her on the cheek like a loving father before grabbing his suitcase and walking away. It's a super sweet moment, but of course, without sound, fans were left in the dark about what they actually said to each other at the airport — until now.

The Office US on YouTube

During an Instagram live on Tuesday, May 1, Fischer — who still has an homage to Pam in her Instagram bio — finally revealed what she and Steve Carrell were talking about in that famous scene. As it turns out, Fischer felt just as strongly about Carrell's departure as Pam did about Michael's, because the emotions fans see on screen were totally real:

That was me talking to Steve. I told him all the ways I was going to miss him when he left our show. Those were real tears and a real goodbye. That was a really emotional scene.

I'm sorry, if you need me, I'll be over here melting into a puddle of my own tears. In her talking head interview after she and Michael have parted ways, Pam is crying, so I have to imagine that these were real tears, as well. "No, he wasn't sad," she says through tears. "He was full of hope. About Colorado. And he was hoping to get an upgrade as an awards member. And he said that he was just real excited to get home and see Holly." I'm sure that leaving The Office was bittersweet for Carrell, too, so it's safe to assume that he felt similar to Michael as he filmed those final scenes (OK, maybe minus the awards upgrade part).

But wait, dry those tears, because there's a sliver of a chance that you'll get to see Michael and Pam reunite. Pretty much every classic show is getting the reboot treatment, and John Krasinski says that he's definitely down to do the same with The Office — but with a slight change:

I think the UK thing that I always have pitched and wanted to do is that Christmas special thing, where we do a Christmas special this year and then two years from now, or three years from now, we do another one. I love that idea coming back finding out where everybody is. I would totally be down for that.

Is it too late to get everyone together for a 2018 The Office Christmas special? 2018 hasn't been the best, but an Office holiday reunion special would definitely turn that around.