Since you were a kid, your dad has most likely shown you how genuinely amazing and supportive a person can be. Even if you tried, you couldn't count with only two hands all of the times he was there for you and filled your heart with so much joy. And since he never asks for much in return, you need to start thinking about what Dad wants for Father's Day this year, because he likely won't tell you.

Dads are dope in that way. They give and give some more, because it's in their nature to be selfless and thoughtful. In an honesty, where would you be without those hilarious dad jokes and words of wisdom? As corny as those jokes may be, you wouldn't trade them for the world.

On Father's Day, your dad deserves to know that all of the little things he does on the reg never go unnoticed. You may not have a chance to voice it every day, but the endless love and respect you have for him can be represented in a gift. Let's be real — your dad was your first knight in shining armor, ready to save the day no matter what it entailed. On a day that should revolve around him, that impenetrable armor of his, and all that he does, get him a gift that proves you've been listening, even if he hasn't said much.

1 An Organized Guys' Night In The Man Cave Giphy This might sound a tad contradicting, but hear me out. Your pop deserves a guys' night organized by you, even though you won't be in attendance. Oh, the irony. Get the word out to all of his closest friends and arrange the food, drinks, and plan it around a big sports event on TV. You can even plan a fishing trip for him and his friends. You may not be tagging along with the guys, but your dad will know the mastermind behind his unforgettable trip. Make sure you call dibs on a couple of the fish they catch, though.

2 Awesome Seats To Watch His Favorite Team Play Giphy If your pop is the kind of person who loves to put his jersey on and head to the living room on Sunday, you need to get him outstanding seats to a game. Look for tickets on a site like Vivid Seats or search on StubHub. Let him experience the game from a view he will truly never forget.

3 A Tailored Suit Made Just For Him Giphy Ladies, many of us are as clueless about suits as men are about dresses, but trust me on this gift idea. Your dad will love the little attention to detail as he tells the tailor exactly what he's looking for. And since the suit is being made specifically for him, you don't have to worry about alterations. It's time to get fancy.

4 A Day Spent At His Favorite Brewery With His Number One Fan Giphy Ready to sip the day away? If your dad is a major fan of beer, an afternoon spent at his favorite brewery is an ideal experience gift. Enjoy some light bites, catch up with Dad, and give seasonal taps a taste. It'll surely be a Sunday well-spent.

5 A Family Game Night Giphy You and your siblings might all be out of the house now, and your dad is proud of your accomplishments, but he misses having everyone at home. Well, it's time to dust off the Connect Four, coordinate with your bro or sis, and give Dad a solid game night. Yeah, the competition is fierce, but as long as Dad has a smile on his face, everyone is winning.

6 A Trip To The Nearest Go-Cart Track Giphy The race is on. Racing your dad on the go-cart track will be so much fun, and you'll share so many laughs. Because your dad is so dedicated to doing for others, he might not mention that he wants to hit up the track with nostalgia as his passenger. You're one step ahead of him, though, and he will be so surprised.

7 A Few Rounds Of Golf With His Buddies Giphy Golf might be one of your dad's favorite hobbies. If so, your dad will love the time to unwind while playing a few rounds with his friends. If you love to golf, too, join in on the fun with the crew. Before you head off to the course, consider gifting Dad some cool socks with a golf theme.