Samsung unveiled its newest addition to the Galaxy Buds lineup during the company's Unpacked event on Wednesday, Aug. 5, and there are plenty of features that'll improve your listening experience. In addition to improved technical features, Samsung also upped the ante by revealing a few new hues for the Galaxy Buds Live. If you're wondering what colors the Galaxy Buds Live come in, read on for more details.

During the virtual Galaxy Unpacked event on Aug. 5, Samsung showed customers what the third version of Galaxy Buds is all about. The Galaxy Buds Live boast new features like Active Noise Cancellation and a new Air Vent in the design to allow for an ambient listening experience, but the upgrades don't stop there.

The newest earbuds also help usher in the new Mystic color series from Samsung, and the Galaxy Buds Live will be sold in three new colors: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White. The Galaxy Buds Live also feature water resistant coating, and the new ergonomic design also includes two sizes of wingtips to choose from to provide comfortable wear.

To optimize your listening experience, the Active Noise Cancellation mode mutes lower frequency noise around you, and you can easily toggle on Active Noise Cancellation on and off with one long press on your Buds or in the Galaxy wearable app. The new earbuds also include the new Air Vent, which is actually a little hole built into the design to provide airflow and an ambient listening experience.

Courtesy of Samsung

When you want to make calls with your Galaxy Buds Live, three dynamic microphones and a built-in accelerometer will help you sounds clear to whoever is on the other end. As for battery life, you can enjoy 8 hours of continuous playback using the Galaxy Buds Live, and the charging case offers 29 additional hours of play.

Along with the new earbuds, Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Both phones will also debut in Samsung's Mystic color palette. The Note 20 will be offered in Mystic Gray, Mystic Green, and Mystic Bronze, while the Note 20 Ultra will be offered in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White.

The Galaxy Buds Live are the third iteration of Samsung's wireless headphones. The company first introduced Galaxy Buds in February 2019, and they were available in Silver, Black, Rose Gold, and Sea Green. A year later in February 2020, Samsung released the Galaxy Buds+, which were available in Cosmic Black, White, and Cloud Blue. The latest color palette for the Galaxy Buds Live is a more neutral tone, and you can buy them on the Samsung website for $169 in select countries, beginning Thursday, Aug. 6.