Get ready for a pair of headphones that could rival your favorite pair of AirPods. Samsung unveiled the newest version of its Galaxy Buds on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Before you head to the store, check out the key differences between Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ versus AirPods Pro to help you figure out which wireless earphones you should buy.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, Samsung unveiled its newest generation of earbuds, which promise to update its predecessor with improved battery life and a better listening experience, thanks to advanced microphone settings and the ability to adjust ambient sound. Users can currently pre-order the Galaxy Buds+, which will be available on Friday, Feb. 14 at Samsung.com. The new Galaxy Buds will be available at mobile carriers and other retail outlets on Friday, March 6. Ringing in at $149.99, the tech giant's newest wireless device is just slightly more expensive than its predecessor, which sell for $129.99 — and it comes with some major upgrades. If you're in the market for some new wireless earbuds and you're comparing Apple's AirPods Pro to Samsung's new gadget, here's what to know so that you can make an informed purchase.

Battery Life

The Galaxy Buds+ have a battery life that'll last you the entire day. A single charge of the headphones lasts up to 11 hours. There's even a wireless charging case included that'll give you an additional 11 hours, making a total of 22 hours without needing to charge at an outlet. Galaxy Buds can also charge with Samsungs wireless device-to-device power sharing, while AirPods can charge wirelessly with Qi certified devices. AirPods Pro only offer 4.5 hours of listening time with a single charge. However, if you use the wireless charging case, you'll get more than 24 hours of listening time. For both headphones, about five minutes in the case provides an hour of talk or listening time.

Colors

The Galaxy Buds+ are available in three colors: Cosmic Black, White, and Cloud Blue. The colorful options are one of the bigger differences when compared to the AirPods Pro, which are only offered in white.

Sound Quality

Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ promise to help you tune out the outside world or keep an ear out for ambient noise with three improved microphones. In addition to enjoying an improved listening experience while jamming out to your favorite playlist or podcast, users can also use the device's Ambient Sound feature and choose between low, medium, high, or extra high, depending on how much they want to be able to hear their surroundings. The AirPods Pro's Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode features similarly lets users drown out the outside noise entirely or allows them to let in some noise from their surroundings.

Price

Just like its predecessor, Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ will cost you significantly less than the AirPods Pro, which are currently retailing for $249. You can score the newest Galaxy Buds for just $149.99.

VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images

The Galaxy Buds+ and AirPods Pro can pair with both Android and iOS devices via bluetooth, but keep in mind some features that use virtual assistants Bixby (Samsung) or Siri (Apple) won't work if you're not on a compatible device. Samsung's newest earbuds will be available for purchase on Feb. 14, if you're looking to make a change or add a colorful pair of wireless headphones to your collection.