Now that the holidays are officially over, it's time to unwrap your new AirPods Pro. The latest headphones from Apple are undoubtedly one of the hottest gadgets this season, with a cool feature that allows you to hear some of the outside world while listening to your fave music or podcast. Here's how to use transparency mode for AirPods Pro to control outside noise during your next run.

There are three noise-control modes you can switch between on your AirPods Pro: Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and Off. You can choose your noise-control mode depending on how much of your surroundings you want to hear. Active Noise Cancellation will mute noises from the outside world, while Transparency mode allows important sounds in your surroundings to come through your headphones. Turning your noise-control mode on Off is equivalent to not using any noise cancellation at all. Transparency mode gives you the best of both worlds — you'll be able to stay aware of what's going on around you while you're in a busy place, like a bus station or in a park, while still being able to tune into your fave podcast.

Switching between noise-control modes on your AirPods Pro is easy. You can turn on the function from your AirPods Pro, or you can use your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac. Here are the details to get you started on using Transparency mode ASAP.

tobiasjo/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images

How to use Transparency Mode from AirPods Pro:

You can easily turn on and switch noise-control modes while using your AirPods. If you're wearing both AirPods, just press and hold the force sensor on either headphone, and you'll switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. To customize which modes to switch between (Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and Off), head to Settings.

If you're only sporting a single AirPod, press and hold the force sensor to toggle between Transparency mode and Off.

How to use Transparency Mode from iOS or iPadOS device:

First things first, you'll want to open Control Center from your device. While wearing both AirPods, touch and hold the volume slider until the additional controls pop up. From there, you can choose Noise Cancellation, Transparency, or Off.

You also have the ability to switch noise-control modes in Settings:

On your iOS or iPadOS device, go to your Settings and click Bluetooth. In the list of devices, tap the Info button next to your AirPods. Tap Noise Cancellation, Transparency, or Off.

How to use Transparency Mode from Apple Watch:

Tap the AirPlay icon while you're listening to audio from your Apple Watch. Tap Noise Cancellation, Transparency, or Off.

How to use Transparency Mode from Mac:

Once your AirPods Pro is connected to your Mac, tap the volume control in the menu bar on your computer. Choose your AirPods Pro, then choose Noise Cancellation, Transparency, or Off.

Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode will work best when your AirPods Pro fit well. That means you'll want to choose your AirPods Pro ear tips wisely from the choice of small, medium, and large silicone ear tips that come with the headphones. To help you determine the best fit for you, check out the Ear Tip Fit Test, which will suggest you the size that will get you the best possible sound quality. With such cool new features on the AirPods Pro, jammin' to your fave tunes while on the go will be easier than ever.