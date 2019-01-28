OK, I know what you're thinking...are Super Bowl babies really a thing? TBH, I thought the exact same thing, but yes, they are indeed. Imagine, these babies are born approximately nine months after their parents' teams win the Super Bowl...make sense? Now, what astrological sign do Super Bowl babies have? I'll get to that in a minute, but it's definitely not hard to tell, considering the annual championship game of the National Football League typically takes place more than half way through the winter season, aka February. Now, the real question is, are they Valentine's Day babies, or Super Bowl babies?

No offense to these adorable bundles of joy, but I can't help but find this entire thing hysterical. In fact, I just mentioned the topic of Super Bowl babies to my 85-year-old grandmother, just for kicks, and she basically rolled her eyes at me, which I figured would happen. (LMAO) She literally went as far as asking me, (along with with her Cuban mannerisms and Caribbean sass) "How does football have anything to do with conceiving a child?" I went ahead and explained how couples celebrate after their team wins, and she basically walked away in complete shock. Granted, my Abuela Alicia has nothing to do with this, but I can't help but share her hilarious reaction.

Something else that comes to mind is, which "special occasion" is more fertile? Is it Valentine's Day or Super Bowl Sunday? The world is a mysterious place indeed; although, one thing's for sure: there are sh*t ton of Scorpios in the world, and I guess, I'm finally starting to understand why. However, according to Time.com, winter months like December, January and February are among the least common times for babies to be born. Apparently, September takes the reins, which means the majority are conceived during the holiday season.

I'm guessing Christmas time is more festive, huh?

What Astrological Sign Do Super Bowl Babies Have?

So, let's take this year's Super Bowl Sunday into consideration, which will be taking place on Feb. 3, 2019. For the record, I'm not trying to make this all about "The Birds and the Bees" here, but I have to explain it y'all somehow.

According to americanpregnancy.org, ovulation can be calculated by starting with the first day of the last menstrual period or by calculating 12-16 days from the next expected period. Also, the majority of women typically ovulate anywhere in between Day 11 and Day 21, right? Great, moving right along.

(For those of you looking to get pregnant within the next year, take notes!) Now, and by no means am I making a Super Bowl prediction here, but let's just say the New England Patriots win the game, and a super fan just so happens to be ovulating during this time, and decides to have some celebratory intercourse with her SO. (Why does this feels like a Super Bowl baby-making porn?) Chances are, their Super Bowl baby bundle of joy will be born approximately around the second week of November, which means...drum roll, please.

So, to answer your question: Super Bowl babies, if in fact conceived during the week of the Super Bowl, are typically born under the sign of smoldering Scorpio. Also, contrary to the happy-go-lucky football festivities, Scorpios aren't exactly the most "spirited" per se. (No offense, Scorpio!) In fact, their exterior is quite timid and mysterious, but their emotions are passionate, and incredibly intense. This, of course, isn't surprising, considering their ruling planets: Mars and Pluto. Mars is assertive and warrior-like, while Pluto is undercover AF, as it is hidden in the shadowy depths.

Actually, come to think of it, Scorpio does sort of go hand-in-hand with the raw Super Bowl obsession, and strategic game plan, don't you think?