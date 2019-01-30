Even if you're like "sports, what?" you're probably aware that the Super Bowl is on Sunday, Feb. 3, and you're probably aware that it's a BFD. While I'm not the biggest sports fan in the world, I still absolutely love the Super Bowl — especially the commercials, the parties, and the half-time show! Because this is the Oscars of the sports world (to use an analogy I personally love,) there will be parties galore and plenty to celebrate. If your team gets particularly lucky and you happen to get lucky, you just might find yourself wondering when will Super Bowl babies be born?

Interestingly, any babies conceived during the Super Bowl, or during a Super Bowl after party, won't necessarily arrive a precise nine months later. Actual gestation is a little more complex. According to Planned Parenthood, pregnancy typically lasts 40 weeks, and when a person is 10 months pregnant, the fetus reaches its final stage of development. So, a Super Bowl bun in the oven would be fully cooked and likely arrive on Oct. 27, 2019, Dr. Joseph Davis, a board-certified OB-GYN tells Elite Daily.

"Ovulation occurs 12 to 14 days before the next period is expected, but pregnancy calculations presume a 28-day menstrual cycle with ovulation being day 14," Dr. Davis explains. "So, when one misses their period, they are actually 'four weeks pregnant.'"

When it comes to astrology, a baby born between Oct. 23 and Nov. 22 will be born under the zodiac sign of Scorpio. Scorpio is known for their intensity, passion, and controlling nature, and as a Scorpio myself, I say the more Scorpios in the world, the merrier! Scorpio's traits could also make them rabid fans of whatever sports team they deem worthy of their loyalty, so being conceived during the Super Bowl seems pretty appropriate!

Now, there's a myth that says significant social events can result in a spike in birth rates nine months later. In regards to a bump in the birth rate after a Super Bowl, The Seattle Times reported that there no spike in births nine months after the 2014 Seahawks win.

On a larger scale, Ashutosh Garg, a master's candidate in data analytics from the North Carolina State University, studied monthly birth data in 21 Super Bowl winning cities between 1994 and 2014. Garg found only eight occasions where there were more babies born in the winning year than the year before, and 12 where there were fewer births. In conclusion— the change in birth rate was not consistent.

Even if you're not considering getting pregnant anytime soon, there's still much to enjoy about this year's Super Bowl. On Sunday, Feb. 3, the New England Patriots will play the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta, Georgia. After a little drama, the half-time show will be performed by Maroon Five, rapper Travis Scott, rapper Big Boi, an Atlanta native.

Kickoff for the Super Bowl is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 3, but the game will likely start a little closer to 7 p.m. after the national anthem and the rest of the pregame program. That means halftime should arrive around 8:30-9 p.m., depending on pace of play. So even if football just isn't your thang, the half-time show will certainly be worth tuning in!