Wendy's is serving breakfast and fans are already losing it over the new menu. However, with other fast food restaurants offering breakfast all day, it's hard to know when exactly a restaurant serves breakfast. If you're wondering what Wendy's breakfast hours are, you'll need to know the details before you head over to pick up a new Breakfast Baconator or a biscuit sandwich.

The famous burger chain announced its new breakfast menu via Twitter on Tuesday, Feb. 4. However, some fans had to wait until the nationwide release of the permanent breakfast offerings on Monday, March 2, nearly an entire month later. If you're interested in stopping by Wendy's to try out one of the new breakfast items, then you'll probably want to make sure you know what the breakfast hours are, because unlike some other fast food chains, Wendy's will not be serving its breakfast items all day.

Wendy's says its breakfast hours vary by location, so you'll want to check with your location before heading in. However, some average guidelines from Wendy's say that most stores will start serving breakfast at 6:30 a.m. local time, while the latest cut-off time is 10:30 a.m. local time. If you're getting breakfast from Wendy's delivered, expect delivery to open around 8 a.m. local time. Since this is general guidance from the chain, it's good to also check the exact time frames of your local spot before you go.

Courtesy of Wendy's

The new breakfast items at Wendy's include the stand-out Breakfast Baconator, a breakfast sandwich with eggs, a sausage patty, two slices of American cheese, and six strips of Applewood smoked bacon sandwiched together in a bun and topped with a Swiss cheese sauce. Other options include the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant, a Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit, and a Bacon, Egg, and Swiss Croissant.

You can also snag one of the new Frosty-ccinos. The two cold brew coffee options are available in a small or large size and feature a swirl of Wendy's Frosty mix. You can get the Frosty-ccino with Vanilla or Chocolate flavored Frosty mix, so get your taste buds ready. Wendy's is also selling a regular cold brew and a hot brewed coffee to pair with its breakfast items.

On the first day of its release, people were already stanning Wendy's breakfast on Twitter — with a lot of hype for the Breakfast Baconator and the Frosty-ccino. If you're ready to try Wendy's breakfast for yourself, make sure you get in there before lunchtime.