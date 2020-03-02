Fans are going wild for Wendy's new breakfast menu. The lineup of tasty bites are a twist on classic flavors at the fast food chain, and there's even a breakfast sandwich with six strips of bacon. These tweets about Wendy's breakfast will make you want to head to the fast food chain ASAP.

Wendy's launched its new permanent breakfast menu in restaurants nationwide on Monday, March 2. The lineup includes a whole slew of options to add to your morning routine. One of the standout items is the Breakfast Baconator, which is a breakfast sandwich complete with eggs, a sausage patty, two slices of American cheese, and six strips of Applewood smoked bacon. It's all sandwiched between a hamburger bun and topped with a Swiss cheese sauce. Other items include the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, which features a crispy chicken fillet and maple honey butter sandwiched in a buttermilk biscuit. There's also a Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant; a Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit; and a Bacon, Egg, and Swiss Croissant.

Of course, breakfast isn't complete without a caffeinated pick-me-up. Wendy's is selling the new Frosty-ccino, which is a cold brewed coffee with a swirl of Wendy's Frosty mix for a sweet kick. The Frosty-ccino is available with either Vanilla or Chocolate flavored Frosty mix.

Fans are absolutely loving the morning menu, and they are especially praising mouthwatering bites like the Breakfast Baconator. Check out these tweets from breakfast stans celebrating the first day of Wendy's morning menu.

After trying out the meal, user @thepoisondyouth deemed it the "best breakfast in the world."

Fans proclaimed the launch of breakfast at Wendy's a historic day.

There are plenty of lucky customers who won a free breakfast sandwich every week for a year.

Some fans declared Wendy's the winner in the breakfast wars against McDonald's, which gave away free McMuffins the same day the morning menu at Wendy's was released.

Furry friends also took part in the breakfast celebration.

This devoted fan tried out every breakfast sandwich at Wendy's .

With so many rave reviews, it's hard not to see what all the fuss is about for yourself.

Thankfully, the chain has a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit giveaway through Monday, April 6. To snag the promo, you'll need to download Wendy's mobile app and then check the "Offers" section. It's good on in-restaurant dining and delivery. When you use the offer, you'll get a free biscuit with any breakfast purchase during breakfast hours, which are normally from 6:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. local time, depending on the location.