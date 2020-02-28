McDonald's Is Giving Away Free Egg McMuffins On March 2 & I'm SO Ready

McDonald's wants everyone to celebrate McMuffins, and I am not complaining one bit. Egg McMuffins have been around for almost 50 years now, and the brand is using the milestone to declare Monday, March 2 National Egg McMuffin Day. Fans will have the chance to snap up a steal of a breakfast deal in honor of the holiday. McDonald's is giving away free Egg McMuffins on March 2, so get ready to head to the Golden Arches nearest you.

That's right, folks: When you stop into a participating McDonald's location nationwide, on Monday, March 2 you'll get a free Egg McMuffin. To make sure you score the deal, download the McDonald's mobile app and venture into a Mickey D's between 6:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. local time that day. Use the app to redeem your offer and start your week off on the right foot.

McDonald's introduced the Egg McMuffin back in 1971. Not only was it McDonald's first breakfast sandwich, but it was also the first fast food breakfast sandwich ever. Herb Peterson, an owner and operator of McDonald's in Santa Barbara, California, created the first Egg McMuffin when he was trying to make Eggs Benedict. Nearly 50 years later, McDonald's has introduced even more breakfast items, like breakfast burritos and McGriddles. The restaurant also started serving breakfast all day.

To make you even more of a morning person in the coming weeks, McDonald's is offering its 2 for $4 mix and match deal for a limited time. From now through April 6, you can go to a participating McDonald's location nationwide and choose two of the following breakfast sandwiches for $4: a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, a Bacon, Egg, and Cheese McGriddle, or a Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit. You can choose to double up with two of the same item or mix and match, but either way, the discount makes each sandwich just $2.

Since the 2 for $4 deal is only available during McDonald's breakfast hours, though, you'll probably want to check with your local Mickey D's to verify the promotion times. Some locations may also elect to extend the promotion's hours past breakfast.

If you want to get a little more festive with your McDonald's order, try out the new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry or grab one of the iconic Shamrock Shakes. If you order either one now through Friday, March 6 at 11:59 p.m. local time, make sure you do it using Mobile Order & Pay in the McDonald's App. When you purchase any size Oreo Shamrock McFlurry or Shamrock Shake with Mobile Order & Pay during this promotion period, you'll automatically be entered to win the Golden Shamrock Shake — a hand-crafted, 18-karat gold cup decorated with a total of 150 precious stones. One lucky winner will get the Golden Shamrock Shake (worth $90,000) and a check for $38,571 for the ultimate St. Patrick's Day pot of gold.

While there will only be one lucky winner of a legendary Golden Shamrock Shake, McDonald's fans everywhere can enjoy a free Egg McMuffin on March 2, so mark your calendar.