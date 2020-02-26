Your mornings are looking up in 2020, thanks to the Golden Arches. As of Feb. 25, Mickey D's is giving fans a tasty (and cost-effective) reason to stop hitting that snooze button with a promotion that's all about your favorite breakfast sandwiches. Get ready to double up on your Sausage McMuffin, because McDonald's 2 for $4 mix and match deal for 2020 is only here for a limited time.

The fast food chain is no stranger to gifting customers with drool-worthy deals, from the 2 for $5 mix and match deal it had going until recently to the $1, $2, and $3 menu items that made it mind-bogglingly cheap to get your fix of the McNuggets, Cheeseburgers, and McChickens your tastebuds know and love. While McDonald's is no longer offering its 2 for $5 deal, it's replaced it with what might be the ultimate promo for breakfast lovers — and it's just an added bonus that it's a dollar less than its predecessor.

The 2 for $4 mix and match deal, which will be offered at participating Mickey D's locations nationwide from Feb. 25 through April 6.

Customers can choose two breakfast sandwiches from their choice of a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, Bacon, Egg, and Cheese McGriddles, or a Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit. Whether you choose to try two very different options or double up on one of these choices, you'll still only be paying $4 to double-fist two breakfast sandwiches or go splitsies with someone else. Either way, you'll only be paying $2 per sandwich, which is definitely a great way to start off your day.

Just one thing I'd keep in mind: McDonald's says this 2 for $4 deal will only be available nationally "during breakfast hours only," also certain restaurants may decide to extend the participating hours on a location-by-location basis. In short, I'd recommend visiting in the morning to make sure you'll be able to take advantage of this promo.

Again, McDonald's will only be offering this deal until April 25, so here's to keeping the winter blues at bay by starting your day off on a tasty and wallet-friendly note.