Thought Rihanna was done after launching 40 foundation shades in 2017 and turning the beauty industry on its head? Think again. Because BadGalRiRi does everything with a bang, she’s adding 10 more shades to her foundation line, and I honestly couldn’t love her more. What are the new Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Foundation shades, you ask? Here’s the lowdown on the level-up.

I don’t know if you heard, but Rihanna caused quite a stir in 2017 when she first launched her Fenty Beauty line, along with 40 foundation shades ranging from super light to super dark. Since then, many makeup brands have followed suit, extending their own foundation shade ranges to include those with darker complexions. At the time, releasing 40 foundation shades in one makeup line was basically unheard of, and beauty lovers are still in awe over Rihanna’s decision to push the beauty industry toward a direction that it desperately needed to go.

Not only is Rihanna releasing 10 new shades to the Fenty Beauty foundation line, but she’s also launching Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer, Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder, Powder Puff Setting Brush 170, Precision Concealer Brush 180, and Lil Precision Makeup Sponge Duo 105. All new launches will be available starting Jan. 11, 2019.

The 10 new Pro Filt’r Foundation shades will bring the total number of shades up to 50. However, it’s not about the number of shades. According to a press release from the brand, Fenty Beauty wants to make sure that each shade is distinctly different from the other. Additionally, Rihanna even personally found people that the brand didn’t have a shade for yet and flew them in to the Fenty Beauty product development offices to be color matched in person to ensure they got it exactly right.

The first new tone is shade 105, which falls in between neutral shade 100 and cool shade 110. The shade looks more yellow-toned than 100 and 110, and I’m thinking it will be categorized as “warm.”

Shade 145 is next up on the list, and falls between shades 140 (a warm shade) and 150 (a neutral shade).

Shade 185 is next. Falling between warm shade 180 and neutral shade 190, this one looks a bit cooler in tone.

The next shade is 235, which falls in between 230 (a neutral tone) and 240 (a warm tone).

Then, we have 255 up next, which will fall in between 250 (a warm peach tone) and 260 (a neutral tone). This is another that seems to have a bit more yellow undertones.

Shade 345 above is when we start to really see a lovely range of darker shades added into the collection.

385 will also be added into the collection, and looks just the slightest bit richer and deeper than shade 345.

Shade 445 falls between 440 (a cool tone) and 450 (a warm tone) and seems to be a bit more neutral.

The last two shades are 495 (above) and 498 (below), which are the darkest shades in the foundation line thus far. Shade 495 looks like it has more of a reddish undertone than shade 498, which seems cooler in its undertone.

Although a shade extension of only 10 colors doesn’t seem like much, don't be fooled: These 10 shades will offer millions of women the opportunity to find their holy grail foundation, a feat unfeasible only 10 years ago.