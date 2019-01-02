My dark under eye circles are ruthless. There, I said it. It's like, I'll go to bed at 8 p.m., sleep until 8 a.m. the next day, and there they are, ready to start the day with me like they always do. What can I say, I just have a lot of capillaries up in there, I guess. Cue: Rihanna's Fenty Beauty dropping a mind-boggling 50 shades of the brand's all-new Pro Filt'r Concealer, #TheCure beauty lovers everywhere have been waiting for. And let it be known that my Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Concealer review, in addition to my review of all the new Pro Filt'r Collection newness, not only snatched my under eye circles, but just about my whole damn life.

On Wednesday, Jan. 2, Fenty Beauty announced the impending launch of a wealth of new Fenty products in the Pro Filt'r Collection, which started with the notorious 40 shades of Pro Filt'r Foundation ($34, Fenty Beauty) and later added a primer as well. Now, RiRi has truly come for all of us, as she has expanded the line to include 50 shades of Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer, 10 new shades of the already existing Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, and eight shades of the all-new Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder. Not to mention, the brand also released a Powder Puff Setting Brush, a Precision Concealer Brush, and a Lil Precision Makeup Sponge Duo to make sure we have the tools we need to use all this new-new!

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Come Jan. 11, 2019, alllllllll this newness will drop on Fenty Beauty's website, as well as Sephora's website and in stores at Sephora. But, if you're looking for a firsthand account of just how good that new Fenty is before you commit, I got you. I tried every new Fenty Beauty drop the brand just announced — the Pro Filt'r Concealer, the Pro Filt'r Setting Powder, one of the new Pro Filt'r Foundation shades, and all the new tools — and not to sound like a broken record, but Rihanna has done it once again. Even better, I did a full face of Fenty (OK, apart from brows and mascara) for this review, so you can see just how well all these products work together.

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

All right, here we go. To begin, I covered my entire face in Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt'r Primer ($32, Fenty Beauty). Then, I pumped a bit of the new Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Foundation shade 150 onto the back of my hand, and blended it throughout my face and neck with a makeup sponge. About three pumps does the trick for me, but you already know this stuff is buildable AF, so you can use as much or as little as you need. As always, the Pro Filt'r Foundation provided me with a smooth, matte, pristine finish.

Here's what my skin and under eyes looked like pre-concealer and pre-setting powder:

Courtesy of Theresa Massony

In case you're curious about the eye look above (if you're not, I'm only slightly offended, but feel free to skip this part), I packed Fenty's Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Duo in "Poolside" onto my entire lid and blended it out into my crease. Using my finger, I packed a teensy bit of the shade "7DayWknd" into the center of my lid. And finally, you know that Fenty Flyliner Liquid Eyeliner ($20, Fenty Beauty) is what gave me that sharp AF wing.

ALL RIGHT, anyway! Time for the main attraction: ~the rest of the Pro Filt'r newness~. Using shade 150 in the new Pro Filt'r Concealer, I applied the product using the applicator in an inverted triangle shape under my eyes, a bit along my jawbone (right under where you typically contour), along the bridge of my nose, and a triangle in the center of my forehead. Instantly, I could feel how creamy the concealer's formula is.

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

I then blended the concealer out using one of the sponges in the Lil Precision Makeup Sponge Duo, which made getting into the tiny crooks and crannies near my eye a lot easier. I will say that I had to work a bit to ensure the concealer was blended to perfection, but once I did, I was left with a truly filtered-looking canvas. My skin is on the drier side, and any creasing pre-setting powder was incredibly minimal. The formula was also pretty full coverage on the first go.

While I normally go a shade lighter than my foundation, I noticed that I was totally fine using the foundation and the concealer in the same shade (150). Neither oxidized too much on my skin, and I did notice the the same of concealer still looked a bit lighter than the foundation.

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Finally, I lightly dusted the new Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder in the shade "Lavender" everywhere with the Powder Puff Setting Brush, focusing primarily under my eyes to ensure my concealer wouldn't go anywhere. The shade I used is, unsurprisingly, ever-so-slightly lavender in color, so I was pleasantly surprised by the slight brightening effect it had on my overall tone. Despite this particular shade of setting powder being so late, I didn't notice heavy flashback in any of the photos I took. Admittedly, I'm so pale (lol help), which may have helped in that case.

At long last, after adding some finishing touches, here is how the new Fenty Beauty Concealer and Setting Powder turned out on my face:

Courtesy of Theresa Massony

(Yes, I even stepped in front of a window for the natural light test.)

To top off the whole ~lewk~, I swiped on some mascara; used the Precision Concealer Brush to back on a bit of the highlighter shade "7DayWknd" along my cheekbones, temples, and nose; and applied Fenty's Stunna Lip Paint in "Unbutton" ($24, Fenty Beauty). I even packed on a bit of the same highlighter shade on top of my lipstick, because I am a highlighting monster who knows no bounds. The Concealer Brush actually proved perfect for precision highlighter application as well.

Here's an up-close look in more natural light (that and Portrait Mode — what more could a girl want?):

Courtesy of Theresa Massony

As you can see, one coat of the new Pro Filt'r Concealer banished any trace of my dark circles. I have some natural wrinkles directly under my eye because that's just the way it is (and that way is FINE, TYSM), but all in all, you can consider my eyes snatched by this concealer/setting powder realness. Even now, as I'm typing this 30 minutes later, I can confidently say my under eyes are still mostly creaseless — a feat most other concealers I've tried haven't come close, too.

With 50 shades of concealer and eight shades of setting powder to boast, as well as a group of high-quality tools, these new Pro Filt'r launches have absolutely started my 2019 off on the very right foot, IMHO. The hype you've heard about it is, indeed, very real. But believe me when I say, it's worth it.