The ARMY has been getting more BTS content these past few weeks than ever before. Apart from videos of the members doing arts and crafts projects and playing a few rounds of Just Dance, BTS has been going live on YouTube to update fans about their next album. RM teased fans will be able to follow along with the making of the record through their livestreams. The guys have each taken on a role in the album process and fans think they have an idea about what those roles are based on the info BTS has shared so far. If you want to know BTS' roles on their second 2020 album, here's the deal so far.

Despite the fact BTS just released Map of the Soul: 7 in February, RM announced in an April 17 livestream the group was already working on their next album and they'll be taking fans behind the scenes of the creation process. "We're still thinking about what and how much of the process to share with you but we're going to try to [record] the process together with you all," RM said.

Since his stream, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin have went live as well, and they confirmed each member will be taking on an individual responsibility for this record. This peaked ARMYs' interest, and they think the guys have been sending subtle hints as to what their specific roles on the album will be with the activities they chose to share in their streams.

Here's what fans have come up with so far.

Jimin: Music Project Manager

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jimin is the only member who confirmed his role within his live stream. He revealed he will serve as the group's music project manager and his responsibilities (other than making music — which all members will partake in, naturally) will include asking the members about their ideas for the album, summarizing them, and delivering them to Big Hit Entertainment on the group's behalf.

"This new album is done by ourselves, we decided [on a] PM for each part, and I got music part. Suga-hyung aggressively suggested this hoping I can be closer to the music, thank to him," Jimin explained, according to a translation by @choi_bts2. "How many tracks and what kind of style we want to do, how the format should go, which member will match with (which track). I think I can compile these and will communicate with company."

RM: Producer

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans have a strong feeling RM will serve as a producer, especially since that's been one of his roles ever since they debuted in 2013. For example, RM helped compose nearly every track on MOTS: 7. In addition, RM's stream involved him playing music on the computer, which fans took as a sign he will be doing the production work.

Suga: Visual Project Manager

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Before we started, we decided who was in charge of what. Who would oversee everything, who would oversee the visuals, who would oversee the music," Suga said in an April 24 livestream, according to a translation by Soompi.

Fans found it interesting Suga mentioned "visuals" since his video involved him painting. While he may have been painting just for fun, fans think it's possible he'll help create the album's visuals.

J-Hope: Choreographer

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans have been waiting years for another "Hope on the Street" video with J-Hope freestyling some moves, and they finally got it with the arrival of his April 28 livestream.

As BTS' dance king, the other members often look to J-Hope for help with their choreography, so fans think he'll probably take on the role of choreographer.

Jungkook: Video Director

THE FACT/ImaZinS/Getty Images

Jungkook has filmed and directed several videos in his free time that have racked up millions of views on the group's YouTube channel. One even served as the promo video for their Helsinki Winter Package because they have come out stunning every time. That's why fans won't be surprised if he lends a hand creating the group's videos for their next era.

Jin & V

The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

As for Jin and V, fans aren't quite sure what their roles will be just yet. They're both incredible composers, so they could be busy writing for the album.

Some fans have also noted that V has incredible style and could be the stylist for this album. But Jimin mentioned some members will serve as general managers, so that's also a possibility.

Since BTS will be taking fans along for their album process, and Jin, V, and Jungkook still have to film their lives, fans will get more insight into the members' official roles soon.