One would assume the future King of England would snag an automatic invite to any and all royal events, but it looks like that's not always the case. Case in point: William and Kate were reportedly not at Beatrice's wedding. (Elite Daily reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment on whether or not Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the nuptials, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

While Will and Kate's attendance (or lack thereof) is still not totally clear, Harper's Bazaar reported that an official press release for the event revealed Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi kept the ceremony extremely small, with only immediate family present. "The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May," the statement reportedly read. "The ceremony was attended by Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, the couple’s parents and siblings. The Bride was walked down the aisle by her Father. Mr. Mapelli Mozzi’s son Wolfie was best man and pageboy."

Based on that description of the guest list, I think it's safe to assume that Will and Kate were not in attendance. (Though, to be fair, it doesn't seem like Harry and Meghan were invited, either.)

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

If the wedding sounds super low-key, that's because it reportedly was. A source who spoke to Town & Country reportedly told the publication the wedding was "intimate," and that "under 20 people" were in attendance. If these were pre-pandemic times, I'd say both Harry and William would probs be salty they weren't invited to their cousin's wedding. But these are unprecedented times, remember?! The world still hasn't fully recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, and having a big wedding that includes everyone you've ever met and their plus ones is a legitimate health risk. Luckily, it doesn't seem as though the royals are holding onto any hate.

Per Cosmopolitan, Will and Kate took to their Instagram Stories to write, "Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday!" Cute!

ICYMI: Edoardo and Beatrice's engagement was first announced on Sept. 26, 2019. Since then, their wedding was postponed multiple times — reportedly first due to the scandal over Prince Andrew's reported friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and then again reportedly due to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement they'd be stepping down from their roles as senior royals.

Honestly, I'm happy these two finally made their way down the aisle, no matter who was (or wasn't) on the guest list. Cheers to the happy couple!