If you've already heard the royal engagement news, you may be wondering: when will Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi get married? Well, their nuptials are actually just around the corner. In their wedding announcement on the Duke of York's website, the royal family says that the couple will be tying the knot in 2020.

News of their engagement was originally announced on Sept. 26 and, in addition to the year the wedding will take place, the formal announcement also included deets on the ring and the actual engagement. "Her Royal Highness and Mr Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away in Italy earlier this month," the duke's website shared. "Edo designed a ring in collaboration with the British jewellery designer Shaun Leane."

Later in the announcement Beatrice and Edoardo chimed in to share their very own excitement about the news. “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement," they wrote. "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

Eduardo's parents, who have known Beatrice since she was a kid, included their own warm wishes to the newly engaged couple in the announcement. "We are truly delighted about Edoardo and Beatrice’s engagement. Our family has known Beatrice for most of her life," they wrote. "Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see. They share an incredibly strong and united bond, their marriage will only strengthen what is already a wonderful relationship.”

Of course, Beatrice's parents, The Duke and Duchess of York, also shard a congratulatory message for the soon-to-be newlyweds. “We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride," they wrote. "We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future.”

Beatrice's sister, Eugenie, was not included in the formal announcement but she did take to Instagram to share her excitement about the news. Alongside a series of pictures she took of her newly engaged older sister and her husband-to-be, Eugenie wrote:

Beabea - wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be.

Check out the adorable pictures she snagged of them looking as in love as ever here:

Edoardo also took to Instagram to share the news with what just might be the most adorably mushy caption ever:

You will never be alone my love, my heart is your home. Hand in hand, today, tomorrow and forever.

The caption was paired alongside a series of black and white images of the couple looking as in love as ever.

Here's to a lifetime of happiness to the newly engaged couple.