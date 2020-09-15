After they find love in front of cameras on the Bachelor franchise, it's usually not a surprise when franchise alums continue to document their lives through more reality TV. But, when those alums have had a lot of recent drama, the news that they may have been documenting it all on camera is a bit of a shock. Recent reports claim Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood were making a reality show, even amidst their breakup, but it's unclear if this rumored show will ever see the light of day — or how much of it actually ever existed in the first place. (Elite Daily reached out to Randolph's and Underwood's teams about these reports but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

Randolph and Underwood met during Season 23 of The Bachelor and dated for about a year and a half until their breakup in May 2020. On Sept. 11, news broke that Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. Now, new reports from both E! and Us Weekly claim Randolph and Underwood had been filming a reality show about their lives all summer. A source reportedly told Us Weekly that both stars have since pulled out from the show. However, in the E! story, a source reportedly told the outlet that Underwood left the show, but that Cassie and her family were still trying to make it happen.

Even though Randolph and Underwood haven't yet commented on the reality show rumor, Randolph's sister Michelle jumped into the discourse on Sept. 14. She posted to her Instagram story to refute claims made in E!'s story about Randolph and Underwood.

In her Instagram story, Michelle wrote:

This is such an obvious attempt to smear Cassie's name to deflect from the seriousness of what was contained in the restraining order. And FOR THE RECORD I, nor my parents, have filmed or signed any contracts. My parents haven't even spoken once to anyone involved in this potential show. The claims of him dropping out are false. He, his "source," and everyone involved knows that is a lie.

Clearly, a lot of rumors are swirling around this Bachelor Nation couple, and it seems like there's still a big question mark surrounding whether a reality show had actually been in the cards after all.