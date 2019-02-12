In the spirit of giving back and making life a little more delicious, Wendy's is giving away free orders of bacon and cheese fries. IMO, there's no denying that when cheese and bacon come together and are piled high atop a bed of crispy fries, it's a truly beautiful sight to see. Whether you're just looking for a savory snack or need a salty side to go with your next meal, Wendy's free Baconator Fries deal is here to fill you up. The limited time offer isn't sticking around for long, though.

I've always said that the best kind of food is free food. I'm going to continue to stand firm in that belief because Wendy's free Baconator Fries deal is a godsend. The fast-food restaurant is offering complimentary orders of the natural-cut fried potatoes with any purchase when you use the mobile app. The deal, which began on Monday, Feb. 11, is valid for a whopping seven days and will wrap up on Sunday, Feb. 17, according to Wendy's.

Before you roll up to Wendy's and ask them to hand over the Baconator Fries, there are a few things you need to know. Like, how to actually claim the freebie. For starters, download the Wendy's mobile app. It's currently available for iOS and Android devices. Don't skip this step. This is how you are going to get your complimentary order of bacon and cheese fries. If you have an account, go ahead and log in. If you don't have an account, set one up real quick. It only takes a minute.

OK, now that you have the app set up on your mobile device, click the "account" icon in the lower righthand corner of the app. This will open up a new screen. Here, you'll see a tab that says "offers." Click that to open up all of the food and drink deals that Wendy's is currently offering. The free Baconator Fries deal is located in the bottom right of the screen. Tap the deal to unlock the flavor.

Upon clicking the deal, you'll be prompted to start your mobile order. The offer will be immediately uploaded to your account. You'll need to figure out which Wendy's location to send your order to and select the pick-up method (carry out, dine-in, or drive-thru), but I'll let you determine those details. Additionally, you can also show the offer code to the cashier at check out if you're dining in.

Wendy's is all about the bacon right now. You may remember way back when at the end of January when Wendy's gave away free Baconator sandwiches. Or the chain restaurant's Giant Junior Bacon Cheeseburger meal with double the amount of applewood smoked bacon all for $5.

This particular Bacon Fries offer is valid at participating Wendy's locations nationwide, according to the fast-food company. You probably already guessed, but this deal cannot be combined with other offers from Wendys. There are quite a few tasty deals in the mobile app, so choose wisely. Oh, and the free Baconator Fries deal can only be redeemed once per customer, per visit. You've got all week, though. Make the most of this precious time and don't forget to grab the napkins.