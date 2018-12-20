The holiday season is in full swing, which means there's a lot to do. Between shopping for gifts, planning for parties, and decorating the house, your plate is probably full. In fact, you might be so busy that you've forgotten to eat a proper meal amongst the chaos. Luckily, Wendy's is here to provide you with a filling lunch (or dinner) that you can enjoy on the cheap. That's right: Wendy's' $5 Giant Junior Bacon Cheeseburger meal is back so you can fill yourself up without splurging on snacks.

Let's face it: The holiday season can get expensive, and a $5 meal like this is basically a Christmas miracle. Before I get into the meal's components, let's talk about its main feature: the Giant Junior Bacon Cheeseburger. Dedicated Wendy's customers might recognize the burger from when it was introduced in 2017 — but if you don't, I'll explain what it is. According to Wendy's, the burger features two "fresh, never frozen beef" patties, double the applewood smoked bacon, a slice of classic American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

TBH, it seems like the perfect option for hungry cheeseburger lovers who are craving a lil' something extra.

Courtesy of Wendy's

Thankfully, the Giant Junior Bacon Cheeseburger (aka the Giant JBC) is here for the holidays. Therefore, it won't be around forever — so make sure you stop at your local participating Wendy's restaurant and give it a try while it's on the menu. Elite Daily reached out to Wendy's to see exactly how long the Giant JBC will be available, and the company said that it'll be on the menu through the new year in 2019.

While you're at Wendy's in pursuit of the Giant Junior Bacon Cheeseburger, you can order it as a $5 combo meal that features much more than just a burger. According to Wendy's, the $5 meal includes the Giant JBC (yum), a four-piece chicken nuggets order, small fries, and a small drink. Yup, you'll get all of that for $5 if you visit Wendy's during the holiday season and order the combo meal. When you think about it, that's probably less money than you'd spend on a holiday latte.

Let that sink in.

Courtesy of Wendy's

Again, you'll have to act fast if you're hoping to take advantage of this deal, because it'll only be around through the new year. If you do decide to stop by Wendy's and buy a Giant Junior Bacon Cheeseburger (or the combo meal), there's a good chance you'll want to top off your meal with a little sweetness. When you get that craving, you can choose between a Classic Chocolate Frosty or Vanilla Frosty from the dessert menu.

Since the Giant JBC will only be around for the holiday season, you might be tempted to stop by on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day for a bite. Before you do so, be sure to check the company's holiday hours. According to USHolidayHours.org, Wendy's will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. With that being said, plan your Giant JBC combo meal accordingly and enjoy your meal on the cheap.