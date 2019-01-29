There's no need to pack your lunch for work this week because Wendy's is giving away free Baconator sandwiches all week long. And yes, you read that correctly. Wendy's is dishing out the complimentary burgers that are piled high with bacon for a full seven days, and the deal is already underway. You in? Good, me too. Here's how to get a free Baconator from Wendy's this week.

Wendy's is offering free Baconator sandwiches using DoorDash, a food delivery service, starting on Monday, Jan 28, according to the fast-food chain. The delicious deal is valid until Monday, Feb. 4. The best part? There is no delivery fee for your free sandwich. The only catch is that you will need to purchase at least $10 worth of food in order to claim your complimentary Baconator and free delivery. That shouldn't be too hard to accomplish, especially if you're splitting a few things from the menu with your colleagues (or roomie if you're ordering for dinner).

Before you order, make sure you have the DoorDash app installed on your mobile phone. Personally, this is the easiest way to order up your grub. (Although, you can also visit the DoorDash website to place get your free Baconator.) If you don't currently have the app, it's available for download on iOS and Android devices. You'll need to sign up for an account, so make sure to do this before you get too hangry.

After you've added $10 worth of food to your cart, make sure to enter the promo code "FREEBACONATOR" to get your Baconator on the house, according to Wendy's. Alas, Wendy's only permits one free Baconator per DoorDash account.

The Baconator is loaded up with six pieces of crispy Applewood smoked bacon. The savory strips are stuffed in between two all-beef (never frozen) burger patties that come with fixins' like ketchup and mayo. Of course, no burger, in my book anyway, is complete without cheese. Wendy's Baconator sandwich doesn't disappoint on this front. It's got two pieces of melted American cheesy for an ooey-gooey bite. Think about it. This burger has all of the best ingredients: beef, cheese, and bacon. The fact that you can get it for free this week is a beautiful thing.

This bacon news from Wendy's seems like just another playful jab at McDonald's. Wendy's free Baconator week seems to be an effort to one-up McDonald's, which is also rolling out a bacon-induced promotion this week. McDonald's is rolling out its very first Bacon Hour starting on Tuesday, Jan 29. For that 60-minute afternoon window, McDonald's patrons can get free bacon with any order as long as they ask for it. It comes as no surprise to me that Wendy's decided to launch a bigger, bolder bacon promotion.

The fast food rivalry dates back to 2017 when Wendy's called out McDonald's in a tweet over the Golden Arches' fresh beef claims. As you know, Wendy's only serves "fresh, never frozen" burgers. So, when McDonald's announced that the company was going to use fresh beef to make Quarter Pounders by mid-2018, Wendy's pounced. The rest is history. Some time may have passed, but the competition between the two fast-food joints is still alive and well.

So, where does my loyalty lie? Honestly, I'm team both. Above all else, I'm on team bacon. A bacon happy hour sounds like the best kind of happy hour, but being able to order up a free Baconator from Wendy's at any point this week is also very appealing. Suffice to say, I'll be taking advantages of both delicious deals.