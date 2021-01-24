If you're on the hunt for a Valentine's Day gift for your partner or BFF, there's a new product that's a sweet throwback. Welch's Fruit Snacks' heart-shaped box for Valentine's day features the classic fruit snacks you know and love, but with a romantic twist. The brand's latest offering is here just in time for your holiday festivities, and it's sure to be a delicious surprise for any loved one who grew up munching on fruit snacks.

Welch's is taking its annual Valentine's Day fruit snack offering up a notch for the 2021 season with the new Mixed Fruit Valentine's Day Heart Box. The limited-edition offering comes with the brand's first-ever heart-shaped box. Featuring plenty of hearts on the packaging, the special box is the perfect way to show your appreciation to a special someone for Valentine's Day.

You'll also be able to customize the Welch's snack box for the first time ever, since there's space on the box to write your own special note. Each box comes with three 2.25-ounce pouches of the brand's iconic mixed fruit snacks, which will totally take you back to all those childhood memories enjoying the sweet treats.

The product is available for purchase on Amazon now for $13.95 per box. If you order on Amazon, you'll be able to enter a custom message when you checkout that'll be printed on the box before it's shipped to your Valentine. You can also purchase the heart-shaped boxes at CVS and Walgreens for $5, and the boxes will come with a "To/From" space which you can fill out by hand.

