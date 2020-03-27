Emma Reitz, 21, is from Westminster, Massachusetts, and is studying in Paris, France. She is due to return home in June 2020. As of March 26, France had over 24,900 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

I heard very little about the coronavirus until late February. Honestly, no one was concerned. I had friends studying in Asia, and I heard bits and pieces, but I never imagined it would get so serious. In late February, I traveled with friends through northern Italy. If I had any inkling the coronavirus was about to explode in the very region I was traveling to, I wouldn't have gone. But I had no idea! We were in Parma, and my friend got an email that her classes would be canceled that week. We laughed and joked about our bad luck. But a few days later, she was told she would have to go home, and the situation immediately became more serious.

On March 14, France ordered all non-essential businesses to close. Sunday evening, we started to hear rumors that President Emmanuel Macron would shut Paris down and quarantine us all. I woke up to messages urging me to pack up and leave from family and friends, so I spent the day packing and panicking about leaving. But after chaos and arguing with my family, I decided it was safer to stay.

I keep finding myself sticking my head out the window looking into the apartments around us, searching for any sign of life.

Paris is a ghost town! There's no traffic, no people. My friend and I are spending a lot of time on the roof of our building — it's finally spring in Paris and it's so hard to be inside. We are reading, chatting, cooking, watching movies, and painting her apartment. I keep finding myself sticking my head out the window looking into the apartments around us, searching for any sign of life. Yesterday, three floors below us, I caught a glimpse of a woman's hands arranging the flowers on her windowsill.

I have logical reasons for staying, too, but in all honesty, I feel like Paris is and always will be home, even though I’m not a citizen. Logically, I have a safe place to stay with a friend and the resources to be here, and if I flew home, I’d put myself and everyone I come into contact with at risk. Also, I think the United States will be in the same position as France soon, so I'd rather begin the confinement process here and be done with it sooner. Anyway, why would I leave a country with cheap health care and good wine?

Everyone has asked me to come home. My university has urged me, my parents have begged, my friends have expressed serious concern. I am not planning on returning, though. I will be here until it is safe to leave. All students studying abroad have different situations, and I've made the best choice for me. In these chaotic times, it’s best to rely on yourself and your own judgement.