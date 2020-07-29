The internet is full of fan theories about practically everything and anything, so when Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, welcomed their first child together, so much speculation about the name they reportedly chose for their daughter arose. Turner gave birth in a Los Angeles hospital on Wednesday, July 22, and the couple was able to keep it their little secret until the news was confirmed by their rep five days later. Now, so many people are wondering: Was Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' baby name inspired by Game Of Thrones? Here are a few reasons fans are convinced the reported moniker has GoT connections.

After Turner's team confirmed the baby's arrival telling Elite Daily, "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," reports surfaced that the pair named their daughter Willa. Turner and Jonas' team declined to confirm reports about the baby's gender and name, but that didn't stop dedicated Game of Thrones fans from finding connection between the name and the hit show Turner starred in for eight seasons.

First things first, in May 2019, Jonas actually thanked the HBO series for introducing him to the love of his life, so there's a good chance the show meant a lot to both of them. It's not a stretch to think they decided to take it full circle by naming their baby Willa.

According to Game of Thrones fans on Twitter, there were actually two women in the series named Willa, though neither of them were main characters.

During season five, a young wildling girl named Willa is featured in two episodes, "Hardhome" and "The Dance of Dragons." The second Willa appeared during "The Last of the Stars" episode in the final season of Game of Thrones. So naturally, Jophie stans are convinced it played a part in the naming process.

Turner and Jonas have yet to address the speculation that their baby's name was inspired by Game of Thrones, but it seems fans of the couple and the show are content assuming there is some sort of connection, no matter how small it might be.