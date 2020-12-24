Christmas photos from the Kardashians are an annual affair. Each year, the family gets together for a festive photoshoot, and it's become a tradition that simply can't be broken. Fans wait all year to see what magic the KarJenners serve up with their holiday snapshots, and, in 2020, they didn't disappoint. On Dec. 23, the family got together for a pic where they posed in cozy ski jackets in front of a snowy mountain landscape. It was an undeniably sweet moment, but the photo left fans with one major question. After seeing the pic, fans suspect Kourtney was photoshopped into the Kardashian Christmas photo.

It was Kim who first shared the photo to Instagram, revealing she and her family were on a Northern California adventure. "Tahoe w the fam," she captioned the pic. The photo featured Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Scott Disick, and Kourtney. However, a close look at the photo showed that Kourt wasn't looking at the camera and seemed a little out of place. The photo raised eyebrows, and fans on Twitter are convinced she didn't attend the family vacation after all.

"I think we can all agree that Kourtney was photoshopped into the latest Kardashian family photo," one fan tweeted.

"Why does this look so photoshopped like i swear kourtney is literally in a different lighting," another person pointed out.

The photo even inspired a set of hilarious memes.

You can see Kim's original post below.

Despite the appearances to the contrary, E! News reported that Kourtney was indeed present for this Tahoe photo, per a source close to the family.

It's important to note the Christmas photo from the KarJenners was not their official 2020 holiday pic, and, in fact, fans may not get one this year. In 2019, getting the family together for the big shoot turned out to be such a hassle, Kim opted to create her own shoot with Kanye West and the kids.

"I think this Christmas card will be just my family, like me, Kanye, and the kids because it's a lot to wrangle everybody," she told E! News in November 2019.

The last official Christmas card the family shared was in 2018.

They may not be making a Christmas card this year, or hosting their annual Christmas Eve party, but the KarJenners still do the holidays bigger and better than anyone else.