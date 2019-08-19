IDK about you, but every time I'm about to be an adult and buy some new shoes, I repeat the same process. First, I begin browsing online and adding cute pairs to my cart; next, I grab my credit card and prepare to check out; finally, I am reminded that shoes are expensive, and I close out of the window, with zero new shoes to show for all my hard work (Aka scrolling, but still!). Fortunately, Walmart's Time & Tru Feather Flats are back in stock, so for once, I can actually shop for shoes without a hint of guilt. These simple, chic flats are just $15, and they're the perfect comfy, cute shoes to add to your fall wardrobe.

If you're like "What do you mean, ~back in stock~", then hold up — how did you not hear about these the first time? The Time And Tru Feather Flats ($15, walmart.com) went viral and sold out once fashionistas everywhere took to Instagram to share how adorable they were, and this year's version is also extra-comfortable. Typically, I expect inexpensive shoes to be stiff and unforgiving, but these babies are padded with a cushy memory foam sole that makes them ideal for long hours and everyday wear. Can you say Perfect Work Shoes?

I can. I do declare, these are the Perfect Work Shoes:

While I'm personally eyeing the all-black for daily wear, it's the leopard version that took over Instagram, natch. Ladies love cheetah print! And the animal print trend is never really over, so for $15 a pop, you might as well add those to your online shopping cart, too. Seriously, though, these are great dupes for other, much pricier leopard flats.

Instagrammer Jennifer, aka @mycomfycutestyle, took home three different pairs. Treat yo' self, girl!

"Who loves $15 flats that are comfy and crazy adorable?!! 🙋🏻‍♀️" @mycomfycutestyle asked in her caption. "These have memory foam and they’re TTS plus they’re available in many prints," she wrote.

There's also a Burgundy version that would look great with a flowy dress or a cozy knit at Thanksgiving dinner, just saying:

And I love the idea of styling the Plaid pair with a monochromatic black look for a little pop of pattern!

Instagram user @retailcheapskate also brought to my attention that there's a snakeskin print, available via a different Walmart link. To think, I'd almost missed these luxury dupes!

$80? No thanks! I'll be at Walmart if you need me:

That link also offers a second leopard option, which I think I prefer over the OG. I love the spotty look!

"Have the leopard ones and they run TTS, warning you — they take a day of break in and then they are comfy! Don’t give up on the first day," @retailcheapskate dished on her Instagram post. Duly noted! A day of breaking in is certainly worth comfy flats all fall long, if you ask me. Each pair is available in whole sizes six through 11, with half sizes stopping at 9.5.

It's safe to say I'll be doing all my shoe shopping at Walmart from now on. If you need me, I'll be busy scrolling through all the other stylish and inexpensive Time and Tru shoes the Walmart site has to offer!