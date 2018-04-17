As someone who has watched way too many documentaries about how completely terrible the fashion industry is for planet earth, I love hearing about the newest sustainable innovations in clothing. And now, Walmart is selling jeans made from recycled water bottles, which has me slightly conflicted (because capitalism is real) but also really excited (because it's still a step in a greener direction). I'm a firm believer that any little bit helps so yes, if I decide to buy new jeans instead of my regular vintage Levi's, I will be buying a pair of these instead of a pair from Zara.

Fashion is among the top four most pollutive industries in the world (some publications report it as number two, while others have it as number four), with the denim industry, specifically, being a huge contributor to that statistic. As reported by Forbes in 2016, it's because of "the indigo dye which has turned Chinese rivers blue; the employment of too-cheap labor in third-world countries; the excessive amounts of water used (7,000-liters per pair of jeans, according to industry figures), the environmental pollution created when millions of tons of (often cheap) blue jeans are discarded." Because denim is one of the most universally worn items of clothing, its reach is far flung, causing its detrimental effects to be even more profound. I won't get into all of the nitty gritty details (though I'd recommend watching the documentary River Blue, if you're interested) but needless to say, it's time the fashion world started paying more attention to how its baby blues are made.

The most sustainable jeans to buy would, of course, be vintage. And in my opinion, they're the coolest, too. I've said it before and I'll say it again: original Levi's 501 jeans are the most comfy, well-made, and stylish pants ever and I highly recommend you find yourself a pair. But if you're not much of a high-waisted or bootcut gal, sustainably made denim is certainly the next best option.

Walmart

Cue Time and Tru's uber affordable high-rise skinny jeans, which you can buy at Walmart for $17 and are made from recycled plastic. Each pair consists of 8-11 water bottles that are reformulated and blended with 100 percent BCI Cotton, meaning their texture is super comfy and not at all abrasive. The Better Cotton Initiative seeks to "make global cotton production better for the people who produce it, better for the environment it grows in and better for the sector’s future, by developing Better Cotton as a sustainable mainstream commodity, according to it's website. What's more, you can currently get the jeans in eight different washes and hues, from a traditional light blue shade to a pastel pink to a khaki. Considering pastels are in for spring 2018, they're right on trend.

If you are indeed a fan of bootcut styles, you're in luck: Time and Tru will be releasing the silhouette, also made from water bottles, in July, so you don't have to wait much longer to get on the bandwagon.

Walmart

April 22nd is Earth Day, so what better way to honor it then by making a pledge to shop more sustainably? There are so many brands out there that value ethical practices — from only using vegan leathers to sourcing deadstock fabrics to using vegetable dyes — and need support in order to help save our earth. I am by no means a poster child for environmentalism (far from it!) but when it's this easy to shop green, there's no excuse not to pay attention to where your products are coming from. Granola rant over.