Vivino's Thanksgiving 2019 Wine Picks Are Here To Make Your Life Easy

Planning a Thanksgiving meal of epic proportions can be quite overwhelming. There's so much to think about, from the turkey, to the side dishes, to the desserts, to the guest list. But luckily, Vivino's Thanksgiving 2019 wine picks are here to make your life a little bit easier.

If you're not familiar, Vivino is a website that helps you make more informed decisions when you're buying wine. You can search for bottles based on your preferred type of wine, price point, and pairing, so you can pick the ones that best suit the occasion you're shopping for. Plus, you can read reviews from other customers who have tried the wines to better inform your decision. From there, you can just buy the wine you like directly from the Vivino site.

In addition to those perks offered on the website, the Vivino app makes shopping for wine in-store or at a restaurant less of a mystery. You can use the label or wine list scanner to find out more about the wines you're considering buying in-store or at a restaurant, with all of the same metrics you enjoy on their website. (And the app is free, which is always a plus.)

With Thanksgiving 2019 quickly approaching, Vivino is making wine buying for the big day much easier by not only offering resources to help you figure out which which wines might fit your Thanksgiving feast, but they've even recommended some wines that'll please each of your guests. Take a peek at some of their suggestions below.

Both the Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon and Meiomi Pinot Noir are highly-rated on Vivino's website, and both list poultry, game (venison and deer), and beef as appropriate pairings, so you can be sure that either wine will work nicely with your spread.

The Caymus specifically pairs well with mature and hard cheeses, so perhaps it's a wine you can break out pre-dinner when the charcuterie and cheese board is served out in the living room.

Champagne is known as a celebratory drink, so it only makes sense to have a bottle or two on hand for pre-dinner toasts and appetizers. Not only is this champagne highly-rated across the board, but it also pairs well with pork, shellfish, and mild and soft cheeses, making it the perfect bottle to accompany your appetizers and charcuterie and cheese plates.

A recent press release via Vivino states pinot noir tends to be the wine of choice to be served on Thanksgiving "because it's well balanced and fruit-forward, pairing well with Turkey Day staples like turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce." According to Vivino's website, this pinot noir from Ribbon Ridge in Oregon is rated among the top 5% of all wines in the world, so you've definitely got a solid pick with this one.

With desserts as rich as pumpkin and pecan pie, consider going for a light and sweet dessert wine that will complement and cap off your delicious meal. Vivino recommends checking out this moscato from Mia Dolcea. Vivino's website says it pairs well with fruity desserts, so you can definitely enjoy it with any number of fruit pies after your meal is over.