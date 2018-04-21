Life comes with a lot of surprises — some good, and some bad. But a surprise concert from Ariana Grande is obviously amazing. The "Side To Side" singer unexpectedly rolled up to the Coachella stages in Indio, California on April 20, shortly after releasing her latest song, and her performance obviously did not disappoint. So if you haven't watched the video of Ariana Grande's Coachella performance of "No Tears Left To Cry," make sure to do so. It's absolutely incredible, and I know that you'll be thanking me later.

It's kind of an understatement to say that Grande had a super eventful end to her week. After releasing her latest single, "No Tears Left To Cry," on Friday, April 20, she proceeded to surprise festival-goers by showing up at Coachella, weekend two. Grande put on a knockout mini performance during Kygo's set, according to Billboard, and in my opinion, she completely stole the show... especially since she performed her newest hit. So if you haven't already watched the video of Grande's "No Tears Left To Cry" Coachella performance, it's emotional, and beyond empowering. Honestly, it might transform your entire weekend, and I'm so jealous I wasn't there to cheer her on in person... #Arichella.

"No Tears Left To Cry" was released on Friday, April 20, after a teasing lead-up on social media. It's Grande's first song since her last album, Dangerous Woman, which came out all the way back in 2016. While the song is on its own as a single, for now, fans are hoping to see a new album soon. And this surprise performance definitely brought the hype up to fever pitch.

Grande's appearance at Coachella was totally out-of-the-blue, don't get me wrong. But rumors of Ari's arrival began flying, per Billboard, when her manager Scooter Braun dropped a couple of suspicious hints on Twitter Friday afternoon. He said, "Hey Ariana Grande ... what are you up to tonight?" And then proceeded to reveal he was headed to Coachella — so that's when it became pretty clear that Grande was about to shut it all down.

While Ari's unexpected performance of her newest single, "No Tears Left To Cry," is absolutely unforgettable, Grande followed it with an absolutely stunning rendition of Marvin Gaye's "Sexual Healing." Her cover is also a total must-watch — not only is the song incredible, but she completely owns it.

Just from watching the clips from both songs, it's pretty clear that Ari nailed it. But fans' Twitter reactions show that her unexpected performance might have actually been the Coachella surprise of a lifetime. TBH, if I were there I don't know what I would have done, and I have the worst FOMO right now.

Fans think that Grande's latest single has a deeper meaning than most think. There are several rumors revolving around the melancholy lyrics in "No Tears Left To Cry." Some think they relate to her love life, and others wonder if it's about what happened in Manchester last year.

Just check out the lyrics in the "No Tears" chorus, below. Grande sings:

Right now, I'm in a state of mind I wanna be in like all the time / Ain't got no tears left to cry, so I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up / I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up / So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up.

Fans are unsure if the song is related to her longterm relationship with rapper BF, Mac Miller. They've been dating since 2016, according to Billboard, and this hopefully isn't referring to any troubles in the dream team's relationship. Grande says she's been crying, but also that she's in a good state of mind. And what is she trying to pick up?

Others think the lyrics may attest to her May 2017 concert in Manchester, which was cut short when a terrorist set off a bomb in Manchester Arena. Whether the song is relationship-related or if it's about dealing with the aftermath of tragedy, fans are just glad to see that she's doing well.

I already had a ton of FOMO after missing out on #Beychella last weekend, but now I managed to miss out on #Arichella too? Man, this is too much for me, but I, myself, have no tears left to cry after watching videos from her performance. Grande's latest single is an incredible song, and seeing it live would have been fantastic... I'm also so jealous I missed out on her "Sexual Healing" rendition. BRB, crying forever.