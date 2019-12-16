Even more important than securing glitzy holiday party looks is finding comfy and cute holiday pajamas, so when I heard Victoria's Secret's holiday sale features 40% off PJs, I knew I'd be placing an order. If you're not in the market for a new pair of jammies, you'll be happy to know the 40% discount is also valid on bras and lingerie, so there's never been a better time to shop intimates.

Something about coordinated pajama sets makes me feel like I have my whole life together, and Victoria's Secret has a bevy of satin and flannel options in sizes XS-XL that are great for year-round wear, but especially ideal during the holidays. Who doesn't want to be snuggled up in cute PJs on cold winter nights? Whether you prefer pants, shorts, or nightgowns, VS has you covered. My personal faves are the flannel picks, which come in a ton of festive plaid and classic striped patterns. Snag a Flannel PJ Set ($36, originally $60, Victoria's Secret), a Flannel Short PJ Set ($30, originally $50, Victoria's Secret), or a Button-Front Flannel Sleep Top ($27, originally $45, Victoria's Secret) and just try to change into real clothes after your first night of coziness. Not gonna happen!

If you're already fully stocked on holiday jammies, consider treating yourself to some bras or lingerie pieces for 40% off instead. The Body By Victoria Bralette ($21, originally $35, Victoria's Secret) is a steal at just over $20, as is the Perfect Shape T-Shirt Bra ($24, originally $40, Victoria's Secret) at under $25.

If you're on the hunt for affordable lingerie, go for a bodysuit style, as a one-piece is often less expensive than a set. The Very Sexy V-Wire Teddy ($30, originally $50, Victoria's Secret) comes in eight color options, and the Lace Plunge Slip ($42, originally $70, Victoria's Secret) comes in five.

If you want to shop PJs, bras, and lingerie for 40% off, act fast — the brand hasn't said when the sale will end, but they have announced that Dec. 16 is the last day for free shipping on orders over $40 and free 2-day shipping on orders over $125. The deals are all happening both online and in stores, so do yourself a favor and buy all the cozy jammies and sexy lingerie you deserve.