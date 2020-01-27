Another teaser for the Jan. 27 episode of The Bachelor is here and it features Victoria Fuller's reaction to Peter Weber meeting Chase Rice. Spoiler: It's just as awkward as you'd expect it to be. ICYMI: Fuller used to date Rice. In the beginning of the new teaser for the Jan. 27 episode, Weber and Fuller appear to be as happy as ever with Fuller even admitting she's developing "a crush" on Weber. But things take a sharp turn for the extra awkward when Weber gleefully reveals to the camera that he's surprising Fuller with a private Chase Rice concert. Immediately after his revelation, the camera cuts to Fuller looking increasingly uncomfortable.

“We turn the corner, I see Chase [Rice], my ex-boyfriend,” Fuller narrates as the screen shows her uncomfortably making her way toward Rice alongside Weber. “Nothing could be worse. I’m freaking out right now.” At this point the teaser features a clip of Rice pointing to Weber and Fuller in the crowd and asking, "are you two having a good time tonight?" (Weber, who very obviously had no idea any of this was happening, enthusiastically responds "hell yeah!")

“Chase and I dated before I came on the show," Fuller continues. "The situation is so uncomfortable. I want to die… never in a million years was I expecting this but I’m trying my hardest to get through today because I don’t want to ruin this.”

Bachelor Nation on ABC on YouTube

Throughout the clips of them at the concert, it becomes clear Weber has no idea as Fuller tries her best to hide her (still pretty obvious) discomfort with the situation. After the concert wraps up, the teaser even shows Weber chit chatting with Rice, who politely asks how far into the season he and Fuller are.

Meanwhile, Fuller can be seen tearing up in the distance.

ABC

Oh, and if that wasn't dramatic enough for you, Alayah Benavidez returns and has a super intense confrontation with Fuller who seems to believe she's been telling other contestants about her former relationship with Rice:

The whole thing sounds incredibly awkward and also simultaneously (let's be real) incredibly juicy. Tune in Jan. 27 to see how things pan out.