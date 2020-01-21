Um, did you know that The Bachelor's Victoria Fuller and Chase Rice dated before his episode? ICYMI: Rice is set to be performing on the Jan. 27 episode of Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor. As if casually seeing your ex while competing for another man's heart on television isn't awkward enough in and of itself, Rice's appearance on the show is specifically set to be a private performance for Weber and Fuller during their one-on-one date.

"I have a surprise for Victoria," Weber says in a teaser for the episode. "We have our own private Chase Rice concert." At this point, the teaser features a clip of Fuller nervously biting her nails and looking totally distraught before it cuts to her revealing to Weber that she "dated" Rice in the past. Weber, who appears to be totally shocked by the revelation, simply responds, "wait, what?" After that, things get even more dramatic with the teaser featuring a clip of Fuller walking away from Weber during what very much appeared to be a date in tears as she exclaims, "I can't do this."

I know this whole thing sounds so dramatic that it can't possibly be real, but Rice — who maintains he only agreed to come on the show as a way to promote his new music — claimed that both he and Fuller were totally duped by ABC when it came to the run in.

Isaac Brekken/ACMA2019/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“They set everybody up. I didn’t sign up for that,” Rice explained during an interview at the CMAs. “That’s my problem with it. At the end of the day, they have a job to do. I don’t have to be a part of that.”

Obvi none of us know exactly what's going to go down until the episode in question actually airs on Jan. 27, but Bachelor guru RealitySteve claimed Fuller was reportedly “visibly upset” during the date, but that both she and Weber reportedly did speak with Rice after his performance was over.

Bachelor Nation on ABC on YouTube

Here's to counting down the seconds until we get to see clips of that conversation. Luckily for any of you fans out there hoping Fuller and Weber make it down the aisle one day, Rice did make it clear during an interview on the red carpet for the CMAs that "there ain’t no love triangle" between himself, Fuller, and Weber and that "the love is on their side."

Tune in on Jan. 27 to see what actually goes down during this drama-filled episode.