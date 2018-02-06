Veronica's Nail Polish In 'Riverdale' Is Always The Same & Here's How To Buy It
Riverdale came back after their mid-season break more powerful than ever. The show has grown one of the strongest fan bases I have ever seen and people are devoted to the core four (and the other amazing supporting characters, we haven't forgotten about you all). When it comes to Veronica Lodge — it's hard not to love her. The reformed mean girl has made and broken alliances with just about everyone, and isn't afraid to go for what she wants. People are obsessed. One tiny detail even the keenest fan probably missed is Veronica's nail polish color on Riverdale. Hint: It's always the same, and you can purchase it for yourself.
When you think of Veronica Lodge's "signature," a lot of things come to mind — her glossy black hair, pearl necklace, and single eyebrow raise are just a few. However, the actress behind Veronica, Camila Mendes, explained that Veronica's nails are always the same color. Not most of the time — Every. Damn. Episode. As it turns out, Veronica and most of the main characters on the show have a color scheme that they stick to. For example, Betty Cooper is mostly seen in pinks and other pastels while Cheryl Blossom is always rocking a true red. As for Veronica, Mendes told E! News,
Like I said — every damn episode. The best part is we can all rock the same Malaga Wine nail color that Veronica wears on Riverdale. The shade from OPI is described on Amazon as, "a rich, intoxicating wine-red." So chic. Get all the Veronica vibes for $10.50. Best money you'll ever spend, and your nails will thank you. Check out her nails in the iconic scene below when Chuck Clayton doesn't seem to know who Veronica really is.
Riverdale as a whole does a great job with wardrobe and keeping each individual character's signature look distinct. This is also why you would never see Archie Andrews in a beanie, it's too Jughead.
The darkness in Veronica's wardrobe definitely translates to her character a bit more in Season 2. During an interview with Teen Vogue in October, Mendes revealed how Veronica has "grown up" from Season 1. Besides being a little wiser, the actress explained her character's "willingness to be part of the dark world" is for the sake of her family. Without giving away too much Mendes said,
Dark or not — Veronica is a key player in Riverdale, and her storyline keeps getting better. I literally have no idea what's going to happen next so I'll just sit here quietly and wait for the new episode.
