Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who's the fairest of them all? You guessed it. It's the goddess Aphrodite's favorite time of year, and the world is ready to bask in her exquisite charms. Venus in Libra 2018 is dripping in delicious harmony, and not to worry, there's plenty of rosé to go around. That's right, on Aug. 6, the planet of love, beauty, and relationships, leaves overly-critical Virgo, and enters the sign of the scales. Also, incase you weren't aware, Venus is Libra's planetary ruler, so rest assured, there's no place the goddess of love would rather be.

Truth be told, the planets thrive when in their sign of rulership. Like I've said before, it's the same with us humans. Don't you feel more comfortable in your own home? Transiting through a sign that's not yours, is equivalent to crashing at your friends pad, which is what happened to Venus during its transit through Virgo. Mercury is Virgo and Gemini's ruling planet, so Venus doesn't necessarily thrive when in this sign. On the contrary, Venus loves beauty, luxury, and pleasure. The last thing it wants to do is critique, let alone work. (No offense, Venus.) However, when in the sign of Virgo, that is in fact how the planet of love expresses itself.

The Goddess Aphrodite

Sure, Venus is one of the most popular planets in our solar system, (go figure) and we all know the "men are from mars, women are from Venus" reference, but there's something you should know about this gorgeous celestial body. In fact, here's a quick backstory: According to the Greek myth, Uranus and Gaia (Mother Earth) had a son named Cronus. Uranus and Gaia began fighting, and Cronus ended up castrating Uranus. Cronus threw his father's testicles into the sea, which then caused the sea to foam. Voilá! Out came Aphrodite from a white foam rose. It doesn't end there. The goddess soon became a sensation, considering her unearthly beauty and irresistible sensuality.

In astrology, this planet determines one's beauty, desires, relationships, and values. Although, on the dark side, Venus can also be vain, selfish, and vengeful. Your Venus placement ultimately determines how you give and receive love. For instance, in a woman's birth chart, Venus determines her overall femininity and seduction style, while in a man's chart, Venus represents the type of woman he's attracted to. Makes sense? Interestingly enough, Kate Winslet is the epitome of Venus. She was born with her sun, moon, and ascendant in the sign of Libra; hence the sultry Titanic gif above. Kim Kardashian is another daughter of Venus, who truly embodies the qualities of the goddess herself. I mean, come on, she has a selfie book called Selfish. It doesn't get more Venusian than that! Although, I still think she should've named it Venus.

Venus In Libra

In Libra, Venus is light, pleasant, and willing to compromise. (Finally, right?) During this transit, the collective prefers to use their charms, and social empathy. Trust me when I say, arguing will not be necessary. Venus in Libra thrives in relationships, but even then, there's still a sense of harmony in detachment. Libra is an air sign, so a healthy space is much needed during this time. There is also a desire to compromise, and seek balance. People will suddenly feel turned off by snarky comments, and aggressive behavior.

Personally, this transit reminds me of a situation where one completely avoids confrontation, in order to keep the peace. Yes, by all means, this is a good thing, but it can also be a bit unrealistic if you don't stay grounded. Nevertheless, it's time for some full-on flirting and charming soirées! Let the goddess work her magic.