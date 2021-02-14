Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are Instagram-official, and just in time for Valentine's Day. While the couple first sparked dating rumors in November 2020, they didn't previously confirm their relationship. Now, Vanessa Hudgens' Instagram photo kissing Cole Tucker is a sweet Valentine's Day treat for fans.

On Sunday, Feb. 14, the Princess Switch star celebrated the romantic holiday with her new beau on Instagram. The post includes a candid pic of Hudgens and the Pittsburgh Pirates player sharing a sweet kiss, alongside the caption, "It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck"

"Big love," Tucker replied in the comments section.

Sharing such affectionate PDA on social media is a big deal for these two, who have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye. The new relationship began after Hudgens broke up with her longtime boyfriend Austin Butler in early 2020, after almost nine years as a couple. She and Tucker were first linked together in November 2020, when the 32-year-old actor and 24-year-old MLB player were photographed holding hands in Los Angeles.

On Nov. 21, Hudgens seemingly confirmed she was seeing someone new by sharing an Instagram photo of her posing behind a pink rose, seemingly seated for a romantic dinner. She captioned the post, "Date night."

By January 2021, an anonymous source told E! News that Hudgens and Tucker were a happy couple. "They are boyfriend and girlfriend," the insider confirmed, adding, "They rang in the New Year together."

The new IG post of the couple kissing is actually a throwback pic, though, because Hudgens is currently in Scotland filming The Princess Switch 3. She shared a series of peeks at her celebrating Valentine's Day on set via her Instagram stories, including a series of shots of her sporting a red blazer and heart on a stick, with captions like "Cozy V Dayyyy" and "Happy VDay Bbys."

She may not be with Tucker on V-Day weekend, but in the meantime, Hudgens is enjoying the holiday with another special someone: Her mom, who the star photographed wearing a festive red hat from the new movie.

Hopefully Hudgens and Tucker can reunite soon, and the actor's Valentine's Day post is a sign that the couple is ready to share even more romantic moments with fans in the months to come.