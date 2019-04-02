If you like to channel your devious dark side when it comes to getting dressed in the morning then you're going to love a certain just-released streetwear drop. Urban Outfitters' Disney Villains x FILA collection draws inspiration from some of the most ruthless anti-heroes around and it's all kinds of wicked. The Queen of Hearts, Cruella De Vil, and Hades serve as the line's dark muses and I've gotta say, they provide some seriously ace design inspiration. Sorry, Snow White, Dalmatians, and Hercules, but I never know such evil could ever result in such goodness!

Ranging from $39 to $109, the collection is comprised of a selection of t-shirts, crop tees, hoodies, jackets, leggings, and skirts, and is rounded out by a matching set that includes '80s-inspired bike shorts. (You know you've been dying for a pair.) Everything within it boasts the same sporty-cool aesthetic vibe that you've come to know and love FILA for so well, just with a slightly more playful aesthetic. Don't get it twisted though, it's far from cheesy. The collection reinterprets the villains and the prints or motifs they're known for in legitimately stylish ways that are thoroughly modern and covetable. Check out some of the best picks below and get ready to bring out your bad side.

Light My Fire

FILA X Disney Villains UO Exclusive Hades Long Sleeve Cropped Tee $49

The classic Fila logo gets the Hades treatment with the help of some blue flames on this long sleeve crop top, which would pair just as well with pretty much any denim bottom as it would with the matching leggings below. It's got that vintage Harley Davidson look, just Disney style—wear it with a leather coat for an especially hardcore look.

In Flames

FILA X Disney Villains UO Exclusive Hades Flame Legging $49

Complete your white hot look with these flame leggings, which might make you feel extra speedy when you're on the treadmill at the gym. Why not try them out for some added motivation?

Check This Out

FILA X Disney Villains UO Exclusive Queen Of Hearts Checkered Cropped Top $59

The top half of this checker two-fer feature a heart-lined collar and small heart logo next to Fila's signature "F." It's the perfect combination of sporty and sweet, despite being inspired by a woman who has no heart. Oh, the irony.

That's Tight

FILA X Disney Villains UO Exclusive Queen Of Hearts Checkered Bike Short $49

If you ever have the option of buying matching biker shorts, always say yes. They're comfy AF and won't ride up like other body con styles, plus a coordinated look is always in.

Dog Days

FILA X Disney Villains UO Exclusive Cruella de Vil Half-Zip Windbreaker Jacket $109

The more Dalmatian print, the better—so long as it's not the real thing, of course! This windbreaker is spotted perfection and would look just as great on a run as it would out to brunch with friends.

Wear Your Hearts On Your Hoodie

Queen Of Hearts Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt $69

Spread the love with this cropped hoodie and truly become the Queen of Hearts—or maybe just her nicer twin.

Sock It To 'Em

FILA X Disney Villains UO Exclusive Quarter Sock 3-Pack $16

And finally, if you're into the collection but want to wear it in small doses, these socks are your perfect entry point. They're three pairs that your laundry monster won't stand a chance against.