Urban Decay's Born To Run Collection Will Make You Look Fly No Matter Where You're Flying To

With the summer months on the horizon, we're all in need of a vacation. (Or at least, I know I do.) No matter if your summer travel plans include a trip to Bali or simply start and end in your backyard, Urban Decay's new Born to Run collection will help you channel your inner wanderlust, regardless of your destination.

The collection features the Born to Run Eyeshadow Palette ($49, sephora.com), three Born to Run Vice Lipstick shades ($18, sephora.com), three Born to Run 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils ($21, sephora.com), and the Born to Run All Nighter Travel Makeup Setting Spray ($16, sephora.com). The entire collection has been created to mix and match for any occasion or destination, with the ultimate traveler (and the size of their suitcase) in mind.

In my eyes, the star of the collection is the Born to Run Eyeshadow Palette, as it contains a range of 21 eyeshadows, 19 of them being brand new. If you're someone who finds yourself packing multiple kits for one trip, this palette should be your travel go-to, because it will take you around the world with its wide variation of neutrals, brights, mattes, and shimmers. And at $49, you're paying less than you would for the overweight baggage fees it'd cost you to pack all of the palettes in your vanity. Thankfully, you won't need to pack all that. The Born to Run palette has shades appropriate enough for your work conference in Cincinnati and sultry enough for dancing the night away at a beachfront bar in the Maldives.

Just like all of your other favorite Urban Decay palettes, the blend of ingredients in each shade boasts a velvety texture and rich color that stays on for hours and can be easily built up or blended.

But with a slew of recent palette drops — we're looking at you Beached Eyeshadow, Naked Petite Heat, and Backtalk Palette — what sets the Born to Run palette apart is its super-wide range of new shades that can be used alone or blended with others, really eliminating the need to pack any other palette in your carry-on or checked baggage. And let me tell you, as someone who always finds myself taking beauty products out of my overweight suitcase and putting them into my travel companions' underweight suitcases, I, for one, am very grateful.

If you're a fan of UD's creamy, long-lasting Vice Lipsticks, then you should probably consider incorporating an appropriate time to wear these three brand new shades into your itinerary (which could be basically any time, obviously). Launching in the Born to Run collection are "Ready" (a sparkly, bright-red rose), "66" (a rich mauve-nude), and "Marfa" (a dark, shimmery berry), all priced at $18 each. Like all of the Vice Lipsticks, these new lippies glide on easily, add moisture to your pout, and will be sure to snag you your summer fling, no matter which shade you choose.

If swimming, diving, boating, or any water-related activity is on the agenda, UD's 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils ($21 each), have got you (and your lewk) covered. The waterproof formula of the eye pencils delivers a soft, creamy application that doesn't budge, no matter how many hours you spend poolside. With the Born to Run launch comes two brand new shades of the pencil, "Double-Life" (a reddish-brown metallic) and "Overdrive" (a deep green metallic), as well as the return of the cult-favorite "Lucky" (a dark metallic copper).

Finally, what good would a travel-friendly makeup collection be without a makeup setting spray? Not a very good one, that's what. Luckily, Urban Decay has got our backs (and faces) and included a limited edition travel-size version of their All Nighter spray in the Born to Run collection. The spray, made in partnership with the skin gurus at Skindinavia, features a Temperature Control Technology that acts as a topical fan to lower the temperature of your makeup to help it last longer.

TBH, I can't think of a better product to pack in my travel bag this summer, because 1) I'm all the way here for a spray that will cool me down and lock my makeup in, and 2) who has time to touch up their makeup when there is fun to be had and places to be explored? Not me.

While the eyeshadow palette will be released on Tuesday, June 12, online at Sephora, Ulta, Macy's, and on UrbanDecay.com, the rest of the collection won't be available until June 18, according to Teen Vogue. Still, that'll leave you with more than time for all your summer travels.