Yes, Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty sales event did just wrap up, but no, that won't stop the generous angels at Ulta from making sure us budget-shoppers can still save big. They're already back with more discounts and deals! Yet another massive sale is happing as we speak, and Ulta's Fall Haul Sale 2019 is one of my personal faves out of all the retailer's many annual offerings. From September 22 through October 5, Ulta shoppers can score 50% off deals on products from drugstore brands like Covergirl, Marc Anthony True Professional, Physician's Formula, and NYX Cosmetics. Half-off of already-affordable buys? Sign me up right this second, please.

The reason I love shopping beauty at Ulta is because it's the retailer with the widest array of products at both the high and low ends of the pricing spectrum. I can snag my Too Faced bronzer or my Urban Decay concealer if I'm feeling bougie, but I can also turn to Maybelline or Ardell if I feel like saving some coin. Getting a deal on a pricy product definitely makes it a more justifiable purchase, but I tend to really go all out when affordable products are on sale — all I need is a crisp $20 to snag multiple lipsticks, liners, et cetera! You literally can't beat it, and this week's Fall Haul offerings feature a ton of drugstore deals.

Most deals apply in-store and online, and spending over $35 guarantees free shipping:

There are too many savings to list all at once, so allow me to start with a few faves. Shopping for eyes? I'm a falsies fan for life, which is why 40% off all Ardell and Eyelure false lashes and 30% off all KISS lashes is music to my ears. If you're more of a mascara gal, you can also snag 40% off all Covergirl tubes. As for shadows, enjoy 40% off all BH Cosmetics palettes and Essence eyeshadow palettes, as well as select J. Cat Beauty eye palettes for online shoppers only.

Will this sale finally be the right time for me to buy the BH Cosmetics Hangin' in Hawaii Shadow Palette ($10, originally $16, ulta.com)? I've been wanting it forever:

Maybe you're more into foundations and concealers? If you're all about that base, enjoy 40% off all L.A. Girl, Almay, Revlon, and Physician's Formula face products, plus a few other 30% and 40% off deals on specific products from a handful of other brands. One of my all-time top concealers, the Makeup Revolution Conceal & Define Concealer Full Coverage Concealer ($4, originally $7, ulta.com), is also 40% off, as is the matching foundation.

This concealer comes in 50 shades, and provides full coverage with a lightweight feel. It's a great dupe for a lot of high-end concealers, too:

There are a number of haircare brands included in this week's Fall Haul deals as well, and shoppers can get 50% off Not Your Mother's dry shampoos, 40% off Hempz hair products, and 2 for $12 OGX hair products when shopping online only. My pick? Marc Anthony True Professional just launched two new Instant Miracle Masks, and I definitely plan on snagging the Instant Miracle Damage Rescue Hair Mask ($4, originally $9, ulta.com) to get my strands looking fab and refreshed for fall.

You can get up to eight uses in this little pouch, and at $4 on sale, that's just 50 cents a wash!

Last but not least, let me rave about the skincare deals. Shoppers can enjoy 40% off E.L.F. skincare products, 25% off all Bliss, Bliore, and Ahava, and 50% off all The Body Shop Body Butters.

BTW, the I Dew Care Mini Meow Peel-Off Mask Trio ($10, originally $19, ulta.com) is on sale, and it's one of my favorite beauty treats to gift my friends and family:

To view the entire lineup of Fall Haul deals, head over to the Ulta website now and start shopping.