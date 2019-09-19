Slowly but surely, Ulta's biggest sales event of the season is nearing its end, which means I can totally justify taking advantage of Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sept. 19 deals while they last, can't I? Today's daily discounts include 50% off lipsticks, primers, powders, eye masks, cleansers, and so much more, and if you've managed to avoid placing an order so far, I'm sorry to say this might be the day that pushes you over the edge. On the bright side, you totally deserve it!

Dose Of Colors is a brand well-loved by the beauty influencer community, and they specialize in high pigment eyeshadows and liquid lipsticks, the latter of which are a part of today's sale. Score! Today only, the Dose Of Colors Matte Liquid Lipsticks ($9, originally $18, ulta.com) will be available at half price, and after browsing all 34 shades (Yes, 3! 4! Shades!), I dare you to buy just one. It's impossible! Stock up while you can, sis.

It's time to treat yourself to the perfect go-to nude, and "Bare With Me" is an especially great choice:

Oh, I'm sorry, you wanted a bold lip? OK, allow me to introduce you to "Kiss Of Fire" instead:

Also in the makeup realm is a half-off deal on Dermablend products, including the brand's Illuminating Banana Powder ($15, originally $30, ulta.com) and Insta-Grip Jelly Primer ($17, originally $33, ulta.com). These are the first and last steps of a successful base routine, and you can insert any foundation and concealer between the two and still end up with a flawless finish.

The Illuminating Banana Powder is especially good for setting concealer under the eyes, as it helps skin look brighter and more radiant:

And if you haven't felt the Insta-Grip Primer's unique jelly texture, you're really missing out:

Moving right along, there are also two skincare deals in today's offerings, and I will most definitely be making the most of both. First, Patchology's FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels ($25, originally $50, ulta.com) are 50% off, and if you aren't treating your under eye area to a little TLC at least once a week, then we need to have a serious talk. It's! A! Necessity! Not a luxury, and especially as the cold weather starts creeping up, you'll be greatful to have these in your skincare arsenal. $25 will get you a jar of 30 pairs, so you're basically paying less than $1 per use.

If you're really trying to get a good bang for your buck, check out the Origins Fresh-Faced Faves Set ($15, originally $30, ulta.com), which is a $67 value. For just $15, you can get mini versions of the Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash, the High-Potency Night-A-Mins Resurfacing Cream, the Super Spot Remover, and the Ginzing Refreshing Eye Cream. I'm sorry, what more could you need? Treat yourself to a full face of Origins and slap on your Patchology eye masks to finish things off, and wake up to your best skin ever, courtesy of your new buys.

Ready to shop? Today's deals end at midnight, and as always, you can shop them now on the Ulta website. Godspeed!