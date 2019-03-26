I don't know about you, but when I'm amping up my look from day to night, the main changes I'll make are a bolder lip and a more blinding highlight. This combo can take my everyday natural glam and transform it to a full-on beat, and I definitely pack my faves in my work bag so I can transition to my night look in time for happy hour. Stockup up on these essentials is a must for me, so when I found out that Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty March 26 sale has Ofra highlighters & Butter London lippies for half off, I knew I'd be placing yet another order as a result of the deals. If you're keeping track, yes, I have purchased something almost every day of this sales event, and no, I don't need you to call me out for it. I am well aware of my own shopping problem, as well as my inability to resist a good deal. I digress!

If you've ever indulged in a night of binge-watching beauty guru videos on Youtube (Who hasn't, right?), you know Nikki Tutorials, queen of the full face beat topped by an icy highlight. With over 11 million subscribers, it's clear Nikki knows a thing or two about her craft, so if you're looking to treat yourself to a new highlighter, her Ofra Cosmetics collab is a safe bet — plus, it's half off, so like I said earlier, I can't resist. The NikkieTutorials Highlighting Trio ($15, originally $29, ulta.com) gives you not one, not two, but three pearlescent pans of shine, for under $20 today only.

Ofra Cosmetics NikkieTutorials Highlighting Trio $29 $15 Ulta Buy Now

The liquid-to-baked formula is mega powerful, and a little goes a long way, so not only do you have shade options, but they'll last you quite some time. "Space Baby" features a duochrome blue-to-lilac shift, "Glazed Donut" is a pearly white, and "Glow Goals" is a neutral champagne. I'm so glad they all come in a palette together, because I could never pick a favorite.

Achieving an incredible summer glow is borderline impossible without an Ofra highlighter to finish off your look, just an FYI:

Behold my best Billy Mays impression: "But wait, there's more!" Ulta's other great sale today features half off of all Butter London lip products. Yep, all of em. And with nothing over $11 thanks to the discount, there's a lot to choose from. Since I go heavy with highlighter for my nighttime look, I like to finish with a lip that's sheer and shiny, but still has some good pigmentation.

Butter London Sheer Wisdom Lip Oil in "Royal Blood" $22 $11 Ulta Buy Now

Butter London Plush Rush Tinted Lip Treatment in "Double Play" $19 $10 Ulta Buy Now

These incredible deals are live on the Ulta site for today only, and in addition to Butter London and Ofra, there are a few other brands with big discounts. Shoppers can score half off deals on the SeroVital hgh Dietary Supplement as well as Kate Somerville's Wrinkle Warrior 2-in-1 Plumping Moisturizer + Serum,so with the sale stretching into its final weeks, if you haven't already treated yourself, take a page from my book and shop away.