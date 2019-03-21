Forget the holiday season. Spring is definitely the most wonderful time of the year, thanks to your favorite beauty destination. Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty March 21 sale has BECCA Primers for 50 percent off, along with a few other deals that just cannot be ignored.

Instead of offering one giant sale this year, Ulta is giving customers a little treat each day. From March 17 to April 6, different products are 50 percent off every day, so it kind of feels like they’re giving away a high-end beauty loot for free.

Mother’s Day is coming up in May, so if you care about yo mama, I suggest you steal some deals at Ulta to pamper her for a much-deserved holiday. The March 21 Ulta beauty deal offerings include high-end makeup and skincare brands like Juice Beauty, Clarisonic, BECCA, and St. Tropez.

Juice Beauty

Hopefully, your mom loves Juice Beauty and anti-aging products, because that’s what’s on the lineup for today’s deals. Ulta is offering 50 percent off of the Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Overnight Cream, ideal for aging skin in desperate need of extra hydration.

Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Overnight Cream $75 $37.50 Ulta.com

The proprietary blend of Vitamin C and fruit stem cells mixed with grapeseed and squalane offers major skin-plumping benefits, and can help reverse fine lines and wrinkles, too.

Clarisonic

For those who already own a Clarisonic (or those considering purchasing one), Ulta is also offering 50 percent off of three Clarisonic brush heads.

Clarisonic Firming Massage Head $59 $29.50 Ulta.com

The Firming Massage Head targets 15 signs of aging, and it also helps to firm your face while relaxing it with a slight massage.

Clarisonic Sonic Awakening Eye Massager $59 $29.50 Ulta.com

The Sonic Awakening Eye Massager offers a cold massage to reduce under-eye puffiness. It also helps to reduce crow’s feet and wrinkles around the eye area.

Clarisonic Sonic Exfoliator Brush Head $39 $19.50 Ulta.com

Finally, the Sonic Exfoliator Brush Head is a textured exfoliating brush that helps to polish away dead skin and make your skin appear fresh and smooth after each use.

Becca

Becca primers are the third beauty steal offered, which are $19 on March 21 instead of the usual $39. Today’s sale offers half off the Ever-Matte Poreless Priming Perfector, Backlight Priming Filter, and First Light Priming Filter.

Becca Ever-Matte Poreless Priming Perfector $39 $19 Ulta.com

The Ever-Matte Poreless Priming Perfector is designed for oily skin types. It's basically like an oil-blotting paper for your skin, but in a primer form.

Becca Backlight Priming Filter $39 $19 Ulta.com

The Backlight Priming Filter is an illuminating primer and acts as an instant filter for your skin.

Becca First Light Priming Filter $39 $19 Ulta.com

The First Light Priming Filter has cool-light technology and a lavender pearl complex to make skin appear refreshed. This primer is ideal for all skin types and skin tones, too.

St. Tropez

Ulta’s last deal of the day includes the St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist, perfect for the new spring season.

St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist $30 $15 Ulta.com

Not only does this face mist offer a little glow (which I’m sure many of us feel like we need after this long, bleak winter), but it also helps shield the skin from blue light and free radical damage thanks to the blue marine bamboo. The mist is clinically proven to hydrate for up to 12 hours and can be reapplied throughout the day. Spritz it in the morning as a primer, during the day as a setting spray, or at night to re-up your glow game.